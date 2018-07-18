Emporia doctor loses license after sexual relationship with patient

Officials say an Emporia doctor is losing his Kansas medical license for a sexual relationship with a patient who tried to commit suicide using pills he prescribed her.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas Board of Healing Arts said in revoking Chester Stone’s license last week that he “was in a position of significant power” over the unnamed patient while he was treating her for anxiety. The board said he “abused that power” and showed a “thorough lack of genuine remorse.”

Stone had a private practice and remains able to work at Veterans Affairs medical facilities because he still has a license in Missouri, although it’s unclear if he’s doing so. Stone says he thinks his attorneys have told Missouri officials about the loss of his Kansas license.