WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


89°F
Clear
Feels Like 98°
Winds NE 10 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm89°
72°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy98°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear93°
66°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy93°
68°

Emporia doctor loses license after sexual relationship with patient

by on July 18, 2018 at 11:01 AM (6 hours ago)

Officials say an Emporia doctor is losing his Kansas medical license for a sexual relationship with a patient who tried to commit suicide using pills he prescribed her.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas Board of Healing Arts said in revoking Chester Stone’s license last week that he “was in a position of significant power” over the unnamed patient while he was treating her for anxiety.  The board said he “abused that power” and  showed a “thorough lack of genuine remorse.”

Stone had a private practice and remains able to work at Veterans Affairs medical facilities because he still has a license in Missouri, although it’s unclear if he’s doing so.  Stone says he thinks his attorneys have told Missouri officials about the loss of his Kansas license.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.