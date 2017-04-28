Emporia financial advisor advocates for seniors in Washington D.C.

A financial advisor from Emporia was in Washington D.C. this week to advocate for a bill designed to protect senior investors from financial exploitation.

“There’s an estimated two and a half, three billion dollars every year that is exploited from our senior citizens through various financial fraud,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Greg Siebel. “The problem continues to grow as 10,000 Americans a day are turning 65. Everyone’s cognitive ability deteriorates at different levels, so it’s really hard to spot this.”

The Senior Safe Act of 2017 is designed to allow financial advisors to let family know when they see that decision making may be on the decline.

“We’re looking for a little bit of leeway there, when you suspect fraud is going on, that you can do something about it, and additional enhanced training for the financial industry to spot this, because that’s where the money is,” said Siebel. “They’re having to draw the money out of the bank account, or in some cases on really the big frauds, to try to wire money out of their investment accounts. We’re kind of the last line of defense on that.”

Edward Jones has been involved in legislative advocacy since 1985.

“We have a grassroots representative from all 50 states along with a financial assistant that works in our offices,” said Siebel. “We deal with people on a daily basis. You can just start to sense when something’s wrong and, a lot of times, the way the rules are today, you really can’t disclose this information.”

Edward Jones, which has more than 12,000 offices in the U.S., is the only large financial-service firm in the nation to organize this kind of grassroots effort.

There are no professional lobbyists. The financial advisors carry significant weight with legislators because they speak for the needs of more than 7 million individual clients.