Emporia Hospital Runs Out of Ventilators

A hospital in eastern Kansas ran out of ventilators late last week, as the state continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Lyons County Board declared a local emergency after the Newman Regional Health hospital in Emporia ran short of ventilators.
The Kansas City Star reports that the emergency declaration will help the hospital receive two additional ventilators from the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
In the Kansas City area, officials at the University of Kansas Hospital said they were scrambling to deal with staff shortages.
The number of staff members at the hospital who are either out sick with the virus or awaiting test results hit roughly 900 last Friday.
Just a few days earlier, about 500 of the hospital’s more than 13,000-person staff were out.
Staff members who don’t normally treat patients are being asked to help with care as long wait times are reported in the hospital’s emergency room.