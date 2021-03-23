      Weather Alert

Emporia Man Charged With Murder

Mar 23, 2021 @ 6:21am

An Emporia man was charged with first-degree murder and more than 25 other counts after a fatal collision occurred while he was trying to flee from police, law enforcement officers say.

Devawn Mitchell, 23, was being held in the Lyon County Detention Center on $1 million bond after his arrest last week.

The Emporia Gazette reported other charges against Mitchell include an alternative count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and numerous fleeing and traffic charges.

An affidavit filed by police said the chase began Thursday when Mitchell swerved at a marked patrol car, forcing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Officers tracked Mitchell, but broke off two pursuits because he was speeding and running stop signs on city streets.

Eventually, Mitchell rear-ended a pickup truck, which went airborne and hit a power pole.

The pickup’s driver, Steven Henry, 64, of Emporia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

You May Also Like
Former Insurance Agent Sentenced for Scam
Royals Announced 161 Games On Bally Sports Kansas City
New Stimulus Checks = More Scammers
Mandated School Start Date Resurrected
Kansas Senator Released From Jail
2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD