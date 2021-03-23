Emporia Man Charged With Murder
An Emporia man was charged with first-degree murder and more than 25 other counts after a fatal collision occurred while he was trying to flee from police, law enforcement officers say.
Devawn Mitchell, 23, was being held in the Lyon County Detention Center on $1 million bond after his arrest last week.
The Emporia Gazette reported other charges against Mitchell include an alternative count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and numerous fleeing and traffic charges.
An affidavit filed by police said the chase began Thursday when Mitchell swerved at a marked patrol car, forcing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
Officers tracked Mitchell, but broke off two pursuits because he was speeding and running stop signs on city streets.
Eventually, Mitchell rear-ended a pickup truck, which went airborne and hit a power pole.
The pickup’s driver, Steven Henry, 64, of Emporia, was pronounced dead at the scene.