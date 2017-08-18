WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


88°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds West 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear91°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy94°
71°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
74°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
73°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
63°

Emporia PD and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office make prostitution arrests

by on August 18, 2017 at 4:43 PM (3 hours ago)

The Emporia Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office worked together this week to stop prostitution.  Two separate arrests were made dealing with Selling Sexual Relations.

“The officers were following up on online ads where these two men had alleged to solicit themselves online,” said Sgt. Lisa Sage of the Emporia Police Department.

Timothy Worthen, 48, was arrested after an undercover officer responded to his online ad.

”We set up a sting operation at a local hotel,” said Sgt. Sage.  “We did end up arresting a 48-year-old man from Emporia.”

A different online ad was investigated on Thursday night in Allen, KS.  After officers conducted a search warrant, 33-year-old John Potter was arrested on suspicion of Selling of Sexual Relations, Possession of Methamphetamine and other drug charges.

Both men await formal charges through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.