Emporia PD and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office make prostitution arrests

The Emporia Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office worked together this week to stop prostitution. Two separate arrests were made dealing with Selling Sexual Relations.

“The officers were following up on online ads where these two men had alleged to solicit themselves online,” said Sgt. Lisa Sage of the Emporia Police Department.

Timothy Worthen, 48, was arrested after an undercover officer responded to his online ad.

”We set up a sting operation at a local hotel,” said Sgt. Sage. “We did end up arresting a 48-year-old man from Emporia.”

A different online ad was investigated on Thursday night in Allen, KS. After officers conducted a search warrant, 33-year-old John Potter was arrested on suspicion of Selling of Sexual Relations, Possession of Methamphetamine and other drug charges.

Both men await formal charges through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.