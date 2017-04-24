WIBW News Now!

Emporia PD: Natural causes suspected in death of man found in park

by on April 24, 2017 at 1:30 PM (4 hours ago)

Emporia police say an unattended death reported last week was likely the result of natural causes.

According to a news release sent on Monday, officers were called to Jones Park on Tuesday, April 18 after someone found an unresponsive man on the ground.

Emporia Police Capt. David DeVries several people reported seeing the 64-year-old man walking in the park earlier that day.

Investigators believe the man died while taking a walk and do not suspect foul play. 

DeVries says the statement was issued after the man’s death elicited widespread concern and “rampant” speculation throughout the Emporia community.

He says policy dictates the department does not comment unattended deaths that are not criminal in nature.

The man’s name was not released.

