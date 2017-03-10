Emporia police investigating city’s first homicide since 2013

Police in Emporia are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a 38-year-old woman dead.

Calls to 911 came in around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting at an apartment located near Emporia State University. Officers arrived and found Mahogany Brooks lying in a hallway on the second floor of the building.

Brooks suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Lisa Sage says police located a potential suspect inside Brooks’ apartment. The suspect stuck his head out of apartment’s door and slammed it shut when he saw police in the hallway.

Residents told police they believed the suspect had a shotgun inside the apartment. Officers evacuated several people from the building and surrounded the door.

Sage says police were able to talk the suspect through the door and convinced him to step out and give himself up without incident.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Sony Uk. He was taken to the Emporia Police Department for questioning.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment, where they found a shotgun believed to be used in the killing.

Uk was later taken to the Lyon County Jail where he remains in custody.

Court documents show that in April 2015, Uk was charged with voluntary attempted manslaughter for shooting his brother, Viseth Ear.

The shooting occurred April 4, 2015 in a home the two lived in together. The document states their mother stopped by the house with food when Ear came out his bedroom and attacked her.

The mother testified Ear struck her several times and held her on the ground. Uk walked into the room and shot his brother. A doctor later testified that Ear appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Charges against Uk were later dismissed based on the state’s so-called “stand your ground” laws after it was determined he used deadly force to protect his mother.

That decision was reversed in October 2016 based on evidence that Ear had stopped hitting his mother before being struck by one of at least three bullets fired by Uk.

Sage says Uk was scheduled to be re-tried for that incident later this month. She did not know if Brooks was somehow connected to that case.

Sage could not comment on any potential relationship between Brooks and Uk, but did say they were the only people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Police are investigating Thursday’s fatal shooting as a homicide. This marks the first in Emporia since 2013.