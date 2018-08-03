WIBW News Now!

Emporia police investigating theft of more than $51,000 from women’s shelter

by on August 3, 2018 at 11:45 AM (2 hours ago)

Emporia police are investigating the theft of more than $51,000 from a women’s shelter.

Police Captain David DeVries confirmed that the Plumb Place reported a possible theft and an investigation was underway but provided no further information.  The Emporia Gazette reports a former staff member at the Plumb Place is the focus of the investigation. That staff member has resigned.

A board member initially requested the possible discrepancy last year and the organization’s board requested a four-year audit.  The results of the audit are expected in the next few weeks.

Earlier this year the United Way of the Flint Hills stopped funding Plumb Place because of the alleged theft.  The shelter’s funding was restored at a meeting on Wednesday but won’t be released until more requirements have been met.

