Emporia Recognizes Flint Hills Cattle Industry With Weekend Festivities

It’s time for a celebration of the tall grass cattle industry.

“That’s the annual Flint Hills Beef Fest at Emporia’s Lyon County Fairgrounds, Friday through Sunday, August 17-18-19,” announced Shelly Wiggans.

“Cattlemen enter stockers in a summer grazing competition as well as feedlot and carcass shows,” explained Wiggans, event official.

There’s a lot more than the cattle events as the entire community now gets involved in the festivities, she said.

A Beef Producers Information Seminar hosted by 580 WIBW features a complimentary breakfast Friday morning, Aug. 17.

The Lyon County History Center at 711 Commercial will have a special display, Home On The Prairie, Friday and Saturday.

A ranch feed is Friday evening on the fairgrounds followed by the ranch rodeo featuring a kids’ calf scramble.

A ranch horse competition is Saturday morning, when the livestock stocker cattle show will be at Emporia Livestock Sales. Ag Olympics for all ages begin at 10 o’clock before the complimentary hamburger dinner. A junior ranch rodeo is during the afternoon.

Awards for the pens of three steers and heifers competitions are to be presented at 5:30, before the steak supper.

, cowboy speaker-entertainer, will be featured on the evening program.

Bluestem Swingers square dancing begins at 9 o’clock. There’ll also be music by the Flatland Calvary at the nearby Bowyer Building.

A golf tournament Sunday morning wraps up this year’s Flint Hills Beef Fest.

Complete details are at www.beeffest.com or by calling 620-528-3444.