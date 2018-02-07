Emporia State Lands 22 High School Commitments for Signing Day

As of 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, football coach Garin Higgins has announced the signing of 22 high school players and seven transfers to attend Emporia State and play football for the Hornets. A few more scholarship players are expected later today and preferred walkons will be announced on Thursday.

The list includes 11 Kansas natives, 11 from Oklahoma, three from Missouri, and one each from Texas, Illinois, Nebraska, Tennessee and New York. The Hornets picked up five receivers, five defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, four safeties, three defensive backs, two running backs, one linebacker, one super back, one quarterback, one kicker and two athletes. Three of the signees have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

The Hornets went 6-5 last season, their third straight winning season and fifth year above .500 over the last six seasons. They are set to return nine starters on defense and eight on offense in 2018.

The Hornets will be hosting a Signing Party on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Coaches Bar & Grill. The evening will start with a social at 6:30 and the formal program will begin at 7:00 p.m.

High School Signees

Wil Amos • ATH • 6′ 0.5″ • 190

Afton HS Afton, OK

Daily Oklahoman and Tulsa World All-State Selection…had 3,247 tards and 45 touchdowns on the ground and threw for 1,269 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior…led Afton to state championship…two-time Conference MVP…two-time 800m & 400m State Champion in track…coached by Zach Gardner.

Higgins: “Wil was named the OKPreps Player of the Year and it was very well deserving. He is a strong competitor who wants the ball in his hands in crunch time. Wil rushed the ball 39 times for over 400 yards and account for all six of his teams touchdowns in the state championship game. We are excited about what Wil will bring to the table and look for him to have a big impact here at Emporia State.”



Calvin Boyce • RB • 5′ 8″ • 195

Prague HS • Prague, OK

Oklahoma VYPE Magazine All-Star Team Selection…Hudiburg Player of the Year…Prague HS Offensive Player of the Year…scored 36 touchdowns as a senior…also participated on the basketball and baseball teams…

Higgins: “Calvin had a phenomenal senior season, rushing for 2,000 total yards, adding 14 receptions, and totaling 36 touchdowns. He was a part of the Oklahoma VYPE Magazine’s all-star team. He is a strong runner with a strong work ethic. Calvin loves competition and loves the weight room. He is great in the classroom, and looks forward to being a part of the business college here at ESU.”

Xavier Cason • OL • 6′ 6″ • 275

Junction City HS • Junction City, KS

6A All-State Honorable Mention…2018 Shrine Bowl Participant…Kansas Scholar Athlete…Junction City HS “Al Simpler” Award Winner…voted most inspirational player by teammates…District Honor Band as a Drum Major…coached by Randall Zimmerman.

Higgins: “Xavier understands what it takes to be a Hornet. His brother, Immanuel, is currently a linebacker for us, and we have known about Xavier for a couple years now. The size, length, and athleticism he possesses will be special to watch in the trenches. As a multi-sport athlete in high school; competing in football, basketball, and track, Xavier will bring great potential to our program, and we are excited to watch him grow as a football player.”

Aaron Clark • OL • 6′ 5″ • 320

Great Bend HS • Great Bend, KS

Wichita Eagle All-State Honorable Mention…Topeka Capital Journal All-State Honorable Mention…Two-Time All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC)…Kansas Football Coaches Association All-State…2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl pick…coached by Erin Beck.

Higgins: “Aaron is an exciting in-state addition to this class of offensive lineman. We watched him compete in multiple camps, and became more and more impressed each time we saw him perform. Aaron brings true leadership qualities to ESU on the field and in the classroom. We are looking forward to a great future with Aaron at the offensive tackle position.”

Case Cochran • SB • 6′ 1″ • 215

Cashion HS • Cashion, OK

2016 District Offensive MVP…2017 District Receiver of the Year…coached by Lynn Shackleford.

Higgins: “Case comes from a great football family and has already grown into a talented player. He is the prototypical type of S-Back that we look for. We have been able to watch Case develop throughout his career and are well aware of the type of person he is and the work ethic he brings to the table He has the ability to impact the game in a number of ways. Case fits the Hornet culture, and we are excited to bring a player of his character and talent into our family.”

Doug Collins • S • 6′ 2″ • 205

Westmoore HS • Oklahoma City, OK

First-Team All-District…had 62 tackles with three sacks as a senior…123 tackles, seven sacks, and an interception as a junior…coached by Lorenzo Williams.

Higgins: “Doug is a long and physical athlete that can possibly make an early impact at Emporia State. The son of a former University of Oklahoma quarterback, Doug has the speed and athleticism to blitz off the edge, and is a strong tackler. Doug is a natural athlete and will fit well into the Nickel position.”

Braden Gleason • QB • 6′ 0″ • 175

Muldrow HS • Muldrow, OK

All-State Honorable Mention Selection…Oklahoma District 3A MVP…two-time team MVP…Vype Magazine Athlete of the Month selection…threw for 6,317 yards and 60 touchdowns in his career along with 1,483 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing…coached by Terry Jones.

Higgins: “Braden possesses all of the intangibles that you want to see from the quarterback position. Not only does he possess great arm strength partnered with accuracy, but he also brings an impressive pocket presence and great poise to the table. Braden comes from an athletic family, with his mom being a member of the Northeastern State Hall of Fame as a basketball player. Braden is a player who always finds a way to make plays, very similar to what we got used to seeing from Brent Wilson.”

Hayden Goodpaster • WR • 6′ 3″ • 175

Shawnee Mission Northwest HS • Shawnee, KS

First-Team All-Sunflower League reciever…had 40 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a senior…First-Team Track & Field All Sunflower League; First-Team All-State in the 400m…coached by former Hornet Bo Black.

Higgins: “Hayden is a big target that can stretch the field vertically and has very good ball skills when it comes to high pointing the football. Hayden is a multi-sport athlete that, along with football, has competed in basketball, swimming, and track, producing one of the top times in the state in the 400m last season. Hayden brings a lot of athleticism to the table, and we are excited to watch him develop in our program.”

Xavier Hall • CB • 6′ 0″ • 170

Blue Springs HS • Blue Springs, MO

All-District and All-Area Selection…All-Conference honorable mention…is an All-State, All-Conference, and All-District performer in track and field…competes in the 100m, 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles…coached by Kelly Donahoe.

Higgins: “Xavier is a long athlete that can show off his speed. Xavier will look to contribute to our program at the corner position and will be a dual sport athlete with the track team here at ESU.”

Brandon Kane • OL • 6′ 3″ • 290

Arlington Bowie HS • Arlington, TX

All-District Honorable Mention…All-District Academic Selection…2017 Team captain…coached by Danny DeArman.

Higgins: “Brandon comes from Arlington Bowie, a solid high school program in the state of Texas, where he was a team captain during the 2017 season. Arlington Bowie produces Division I football players on a regular basis so Brandon understands what it takes to compete at a high level on the field and in the classroom. A number of schools were interested in Brandon, and we were very excited to get the phone call that he wanted to be a Hornet.”

Derrick Maxwell Jr. • S • 6′ 0″ • 180

Rich Central HS • Chicago, IL

First-Team All-Conference Selection…also competes in track and field as a long jumper…coached by Terrell Alexander.

Higgins: “Derrick is a physical athlete who can run the alley and strike as a tackler. He finished his senior campaign with seven interceptions, and will look to be a dynamic playmaker for the Hornets in the near future.”

Levi Messner • LB • 6′ 0″ • 190

Jones HS • Jones, OK

Second-Team Little All-City…2016 3A State Football Champion…coached by Dave Martin.

Higgins: “We went into this recruiting class wanting to sign one true inside linebacker, and we offered Levi early in the process. He has a lot of length and athleticism, which made his high school coach compare him to Kole Schankie. Levi is a physical player, runs very well, and was a 2016 state champion in Oklahoma. Levi knows what it takes to win, and will be a great fit for our defense.”

Jack Petz • RB • 6′ 0″ • 200

St. James Academy • Lenexa, KS

First-Team All-State Selection…First-Team All-EKL pick…2018 Kansas Shrine Bowl selection…also participated on the dive and track teams…three time state medalist in diving…National Honor Society member…coached by Tom Radke.

Higgins: “Jack is a very hard nosed, physical runner. He had a very productive senior season while rushing for over 1,400 yards. He has shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and provides the type of versatility that a running back needs to possess in our offense. We are looking forward to watching him grow and develop in our program.”

Jaedon Pool • DB • 6′ 2″ • 175 Carl Albert HS • Midwest City, OK

First-Team All-District on Defense…back-to-back 2016 & 2017 State Football Champion…also participated in basketball and track…2017 Basketball Defensive Player of the Year…part of 2017 Track & Field State Championship team…had 75 tackles, five Sacks and an Interception on defense while catching 22 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns…coached by Mike Corly.

Higgins: “Jaedon is a very long and rangy athlete that will have the opportunity to make an early impact here at Emporia State. Jaedon was on back to back state championship teams at Carl Albert High School while being a big part of Coach Corley’s secondary. Jaedon is capable of covering a lot of ground and is a strong tackler in space, while being versatile enough to play either the corner or safety positions

Jack Schneider • ATH • 6′ 1″ • 190

Marion HS • Marion, KS

Was a two time First-Team All-League Quarterback and also earned First-Team All-League Running back honors during his career…was a two-time Class 3A All-State Selection…also participated on the track team and finished third in the 200m at the state meet…coached by Grant Thierolf.

Higgins: “Jack has great size and even better speed. As a junior, he came off of a knee injury to run one of the best 200m times in the state last spring. Jack is a dynamic threat, and is fully capable of running his 40 in sub 4.5 times. He is extremely versatile and has the potential to have an impact at a number of different positions. We are excited for what Jack will bring to our program as an athlete and a young man.”

Clark Schoonover • K • 6′ 1″ • 185

Andover Central HS • Andover, KS

First-Team All-State Kicker…First-Team All-League kicker/punter…also participated on the baseball team…coached by Tom Audley.

Higgins: “Clark is a kicker from just up the road in Andover, Kansas. Clark attended our specialists camp over the summer and truly took advantage of the opportunity. The ball naturally pops off his foot and he has the ability to score points from 50+ yards, and his accuracy from inside 40 yards is pretty impressive.”

Maquay Shaw • DT • 6′ 3″ • 260

Haskell HS • Haskell, OK

2016 & 2017 Haskell High Offensive Linemane of the year; Also participated on the basketball team…coached by Rusty Harris.

Higgins: “Maquay is a big, long athlete that has yet to scratch the surface of his talents. He is a young man that we will witness develop into a highly productive player for the Hornet defense and a formidable MIAA player.”

Joseph Stout • DE • 6′ 3″ • 230

Chase County HS • Cottonwood Falls, KS

Defensive Class 2A All-State…Defensive All-Grassland Selection…All-League Selection…also participated in wrestling and track, qualifying for state in both…coached by Derick Budke.

Higgins: “Joseph is a local kid that we believe has the ability to develop into a very good football player. Joseph is one of the top wrestlers in the state, and is a hardworking young man. His strength, versatility, and athleticism will be a great fit for the ESU program.”

Dexton Swinehart • WR • 5′ 10″ • 170

Lyndon HS • Lyndon, KS

Kansas Class 2-1A Offensive Player of the Year…Topeka Capital Journal Top 33…Topeka Capital Journal and Wichita Eagle 2017 First-Team Offensive and Defensive All-State Selection; three-time All-League Offensive and Defensive pick…will play in Kansas Shrine Bowl…coached by Brent Hoelting.

Higgins: “Dexton put up video game type numbers during his high school career, and we cannot wait to see what he can do in our program. Everyone on the defensive side knew Dexton was going to get the ball, and he still couldn’t be stopped. He is well deserving of being named the 2-1A Offensive Player of the Year, and we look forward to watching him compete in the Shrine Bowl.”

Keaire Wilkins • WR • 5′ 8″ • 160

Putnam City HS • Oklahoma City, OK

All-Conference Selection…All Big City Selection…also participated on the track & field team…coached by former Hornet Preston Pearson.

Higgins: “Keaire is a big play threat from everywhere on the field. This past season he had over 1,100 yards on just 55 catches. He averaged over 20 yards a touch as a senior and is a truly dynamic play maker with the ball in his hands. He will fit great in our system, and we look for him to provide that big play ability throughout his career at Emporia State.”

Jordan Williams • DT • 6′ 1″ • 260

Hazelwood East HS • St. Louis, MO

First-Team All-Conference Defensive Lineman as a senior…Second-Team All-Conference honors as a junior…also participated on the track & field team where he threw shot put…coached by Sterling Finney.

Higgins: “Jordan is an interior defensive lineman who possesses the strength and the quickness to be a force and a disruption along the defensive front.”

Gus Woeppel • OL • 6′ 2″ • 290

Norris HS • Firth, NE

All-State Honorable Mention selection…All-District pick…was an Academic All-Conference honoree…Norris High Offensive Lineman of the Year…also participated on the track & field team…coached by Jim Jacobsen.

Higgins: “Gus plays the center position, and plays it well. He is an aggressive athlete with good feet and strong hands. Gus is a proven leader on and off the field who possesses a strong work ethic, and we are looking for Gus to continue that at the college level.”

Transfers

Jordan Griffin • S • 6′ 2″ • 215

Trinity Catholic HS • St. Louis, MO • Fort Scott CC

Had a 100 yard interception return for a touchdown against Iowa Central.

Higgins: “Jordan is a true athlete playing the linebacker position. We watched two plays of Jordan’s film of him getting out and running, and we instantly knew he would be a great addition to our defense. Not to mention he has three years of eligibility left.”

Kyle Harrison • WR • 6′ 1″ • 200

McGavock HS • Nashville,TN • Fort Scott CC

Honorable Mention All-Jayhawk Conference…had 48 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns…team captain.

Higgins: “Kyle is a long, explosive athlete who we are looking to provide an immediate impact in our program. He is a great route runner, and has very good ball skills. We cannot wait to get him on the field in the spring.”

Lawson Holbert • S • 6′ 2″ • 205

Blue Valley HS • Leawood, KS • Hutchinson CC

Had seven tackles with a 43 yard interception return for a touchdown at Hutchinson CC…was an honorable mention All-EKL pick at receiver for Blue Valley HS.

Higgins: “Lawson is a big, physical safety who has the ability to be a force in the run game. Lawson will have the opportunity to compete at the free safety position and be a big contributor for our football team.”

Kai Lemons • WR • 5′ 10″ • 175

Derby HS • Wichita, KS • Hutchinson CC

Second-Team All-State…First-Team All-Senior…1st Team All-League as a senior for Derby HS…played one year at Hutchinson CC.

Higgins: “Kai was one of the top wide receivers in the state of Kansas during his senior season in 2016, and was part of two state championship teams at Derby High School. We recruited him out of high school last year, and we are excited that he has decided to join our program.”

Jahmek Murphy • DL • 6′ 2″ • 280

Tottenville HS • Staten Island, NY • ASA College

Had nine tackles in seven games with three tackles for loss and a sack at ASA College in New York.

Higgins: “Jahmek is a versatile defensive lineman that has had the opportunity to play four positions along the defensive front. He will come in and immediately compete for a spot, and we believe he can be very productive. Jahmek is relentless in the trenches, and may possibly have the best hands of any defensive lineman we have seen on film this year.”

Carlos Taylor • DL • 6′ 0″ • 255

Wichita Heights HS • Wichita, KS • Coffeyville CC

Had 22 tackles with 5.5 sacks last year for Coffeyville CC… 2015 All-City, All-Metro- and All-State Selections at Wichita Height HS…ranked as the #32 high school player in the state of Kansas in 2015…played in 2016 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Higgins: “Carlos is an underrated defensive lineman that we recruited out of high school and then again from junior college. He is quick and explosive, which will fit in perfectly along our defensive front.”

Jordan Wallace • S • 6′ 1″ • 200

Guyer HS • Denton, TX • Coffeyville CC

Originally Signed with Iowa State out of high school…had 21 tackles with two pass break ups for Coffeyville CC last year…was ranked as a Three Star Recruit, and listed in the top 100 in the state of Texas…First-Team All-District at Guyer HS…had 76 Tackles two forced fumbles and an interception as a senior.

Higgins: “Jordan is a long, physical athlete from Texas powerhouse, Guyer High School. He is capable of playing either safety position, loves contact, and attacks the ball in the air. Jordan is going to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact at the safety position.”