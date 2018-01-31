Emporia State Picked to Win MIAA Baseball Regular Season

Defending regular-season champion Emporia State has been picked to finish first again this year in the MIAA Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll. The Hornets received 11 first-place votes with Central Missouri and Missouri Western also receiving one first-place vote each.

The complete results of the poll are listed below and for a link to the virtual media day videos from each campus click here.

2018 Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Emporia State (11) 143 points Central Missouri (1) 120 points Central Oklahoma 118 points Lindenwood 114 points Missouri Western (1) 104 points Pittsburg State 94 points Missouri Southern 81 points Southwest Baptist 57 points

T9. Northwest Missouri 47 points

T9. Washburn 47 points

Northeastern State 42 points Nebraska Kearney 31 points Fort Hays State 16 points

( ) – indicates the number of first-place votes

The 2018 MIAA Baseball Championship will be held at James R. Crane Stadium at Robert N. Tompkins Field on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.