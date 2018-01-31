WIBW News Now!

Emporia State Picked to Win MIAA Baseball Regular Season

by on January 31, 2018 at 1:15 PM

Defending regular-season champion Emporia State has been picked to finish first again this year in the MIAA Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll.  The Hornets received 11 first-place votes with Central Missouri and Missouri Western also receiving one first-place vote each.

 

The complete results of the poll are listed below and for a link to the virtual media day videos from each campus click here.

2018 Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

 

  1. Emporia State (11)               143 points
  2. Central Missouri (1)             120 points
  3. Central Oklahoma                 118 points
  4. Lindenwood                           114 points
  5. Missouri Western (1)           104 points
  6. Pittsburg State                        94 points
  7. Missouri Southern                  81 points
  8.  Southwest Baptist                   57 points
    T9.       Northwest Missouri               47 points
    T9.       Washburn                                  47 points
  1. Northeastern State                 42 points
  2. Nebraska Kearney                  31 points
  3. Fort Hays State                        16 points

 

( ) – indicates the number of first-place votes

 

The 2018 MIAA Baseball Championship will be held at James R. Crane Stadium at Robert N. Tompkins Field on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.

