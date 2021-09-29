Emporia State President Chosen to Lead Oklahoma System

The Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University will soon begin a search for ESU’s 18th President, as number 17 has resigned to take another position.
The president of Emporia State University has been chosen as the next chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Allison Garrett, the first woman selected as chancellor, will succeed Glen Johnson, who is retiring November 7th after 14 years as chancellor.
Garrett will take office November 8th, said regents Chair Jeffrey Hickman.
Garrett, president of Emporia State since 2016, previously was an administrator at Abilene Christian University in Texas and at Oklahoma Christian University.
She also worked as general counsel and vice president at Walmart.
Garrett said she is honored and grateful to be chosen.