WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds SW 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy60°
49°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy59°
28°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers34°
26°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast46°
38°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm42°
22°

Emporia State professor placed on leave after sexual harassment investigation

by on March 30, 2018 at 4:25 PM (29 mins ago)

An Emporia State University professor has been placed on administrative leave after a campus newspaper reported about the findings of a sexual harassment investigation.

University President Allison Garrett sent an email Wednesday to students, faculty and staff, saying the psychology professor was the subject of an investigation following a case of “significant community interest.”  The letter provided no details.

The student newspaper, The Bulletin, reported in February that a student reported that the professor tried to kiss her in May 2017 after taking her into a private room.  The student provided the paper more than 150 pages of correspondence with administrative officials and official documents.

The final summary of the investigation said there was a “preponderance of evidence” that the professor violated the university’s sexual conduct policy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.