Emporia State Stages Late Comeback to Beat Washburn

The Washburn women’s basketball team saw its six-game win streak come to end Saturday as it fell to Emporia State, 70-62, in the 100th edition of the Turnpike Tussle. With the result the Ichabods suffer their first loss in MIAA play as they drop to 12-2 overall and 4-1 in league action.

Back-to-back three pointers from Alexis McAfee sparked an Ichabod 12-0 run during the second period as Mackenzie Loe and Axelle Bernard added to the cause, giving Washburn a 29-25 lead with 2:41 left. Loe helped the Ichabods stretch their advantage to six, as she netted five points during the final 2:37 to head into the break with 15 points. At the half, Washburn led 38-32 after trailing 19-15 following the opening period of play.

Emporia State (9-3, 4-1 MIAA) opened the third with a 7-2 run cutting the Washburn margin to one with 7:51 left in the period. Back-and-forth play saw the score climbed 47-43 in favor of Washburn before Reagan Phelan registered six unanswered points in 1:07, bumping the Ichabods a 10-point margin, their largest lead of the night. The Lady Hornets however responded by slicing the lead to two as they closed the period on a 8-0 run.

Cold shooting in the fourth doomed Washburn as it watched its narrow 53-51 advantage slip away as Emporia State went on an 8-2 run during the opening 4:26 to claim a 59-55 lead. During that stretch the Ichabods made 1-of-5 from the field.

Trailing 63-57, McAfee helped Washburn trim the deficit to three with 3:45 remaining. The effort however was not enough as the Ichabods were 1-of-4 shooting during the final 3:07 while the Lady Hornets tallied a 7-2 to close out, snapping Washburn’s six-game win streak.

Loe registered six points in the second half to finish with a game-high 21. She completed 9-of-11 from the field and was 3-for-4 from the charity stripe, while pulling down three rebounds. Bernard and Phelan each finsihed with 12 points and two assists, while Phelan had a game-high four steals. McAfee finished with 11 points as she and Bernard shared the team lead with six boards each.

Collectively, the Ichabods outshot Emporia State, .411-.370, and controlled the scoring the paint battle, 36-26, however were out rebounded, 43-31, allowing the Lady Hornets to claim the second-chance points, 10-4.

Washburn will return to Lee Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11 as it welcomes Northeastern State with tip-off slated for 5:30 pm.