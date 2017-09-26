Emporia State Wins Five Set Thriller in Turnpike Tussle

The Washburn volleyball team dropped a heartbreaker on Tuesday as it loss to Emporia State in five sets. With the result the Ichabods slipped to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in the MIAA action, while also seeing the end to a 15-match win streak against the Hornets.

Genna Berg had a team-best 13 kills as Allison Maxwell followed with 12. Allison Sadler finished with a match-high 44 assists while she and Faith Rottinghaus led the team with 16 digs each. Makayla Maxwell finished a block shy of netting a double-double as she registered 10 kills and nine blocks.

After back-and-forth action to opening the match, Washburn took a narrow 6-5 advantage which quickly evaporated as Emporia State rattled off six straight to take a 11-6 lead. The Ichabods eventually leveled the score at 13 before seizing control on the set with an ace from Lexie Longbine to take a 14-13 lead. Washburn then pushed the score to 20-17. The Hornets cut the advantage to 23-22 late, but the rally fell short as the Ichabods won the set, 25-22.

The Ichabods opened the second set with a 6-2 run before ESU then tied the set at 9-9. See-saw action then followed as the sides alternated scoring until the Hornets registered three unanswered to take a 17-14 advantage en route to taking the set 25-21.

A slow start to the third frame from the Ichabods saw ESU take a 5-1 lead and never looked back. Washburn threatened several times during the frame but the Hornets held off the Ichabods as they took a 2-1 match lead with a 25-20 set win.

Trailing 4-2 in the fourth, Washburn rattled off four straight to move ahead 6-4 before pushing the score to 15-8 and never looked back as it won set, 24-20 and forced a fifth set.

Washburn struck first in the fifth, but a 8-2 run by ESU saw the Hornets take an 8-3 lead in the changeover. The Ichabods cut the deficit to two, as they responded however with a 3-0 spurt to make it 8-6. Back-to-back kills for Washburn allowed it to get within one at 11-10, but the late rally fell short as Emporia closed out the set and match with a 15-11 decision.

Washburn returns to action on Friday as it host nationally-ranked Central Missouri at Lee Arena at 6 pm.