Emporia State Women Win Fifth Straight MIAA Tournament Title

Third seeded Emporia State trailed by as much as six points in the third quarter before closing out the game on a 25-11 run to win their fifth straight MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

The Lady Hornets racked up 17 second chance points as they 50 rebounds, outrebounding UCO 24-9 on the offensive glass.

For the Lady Hornets Kelly Moten led the way with 15 points and Jacee Kramer added 13 points. Kathryn Flott finished with six points and a a game high 16 rebounds as she was named the tournament’s most outstanding player for the second straight year.

For the Bronchos Melinda Murillo led the way scoring 16 points while Olivia Mason finished with 12 points. Blake Blessington added 10 points while Jesheon Cooper had eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Emporia State earns the MIAA’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division II National Tournament while all others teams will await the announcement of the field tonight at 9:30 p.m. on NCAA.com

All-Tournament Team

Lindsay Medlen, Lindenwood

Jesheon Cooper, Central Oklahoma

Melinda Murillo, Central Oklahoma

Kelly Moten, Emporia State

Kathryn Flott, Emporia State (MOP)

Notes: Kathryn Flott set a new career rebound record for the MIAA Tournament with 106 rebounds which bested Fort Hays State’s Kate Lehman who had 83 between 2012-15 in 10 games.

Jory Collins is now 19-2 in MIAA Tournament games over his six years, with his only two losses coming in championship games. His five MIAA titles is second all time in championships won and he has the highest winning percentage amongst coaches who have appeared in four or more tournaments.

For the Lady Hornets this marks their ninth MIAA title which ties them with Washburn for the most titles won in league history. This marks on the third time that the three seed has won the MIAA championship.

Emporia State has the most wins of any team in the tournament with 43 now, having only lost 13 times overall. The Lady Hornets also best a record they held for most consecutive wins in the tournament with 15 straight wins, breaking the record of 13 which they set between 1998-02. The also break Central Missouri and their record for most tournaments won. UCM won four between 1983-86 and ESU won from 1998 to 2001 and have now won five straight from 2014-17.

Kelly Moten has been named to the All-Tournament team All-four years of her career while Flott joins former teammate Merissa Quick as the only players to be named the most outstanding player twice.