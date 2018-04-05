Emporia State’s Vandiver Headed to Wyoming

Men’s Basketball Shaun Vandiver will be leaving Emporia State after seven seasons to return to the University of Wyoming for the third time in his coaching career. Contract pending he will join Allen Edwards staff that has gone 43-28 over the last two seasons. Vandiver was a graduate assistant at Wyoming in 2002-03 and served as an assistant coach with the Cowboys for five years from 2005-11.

“This decision has not been an easy one. To leave my staff, players, Emporia State and the wonderful community of Emporia is difficult,” said Vandiver. “I’ve had several other offers in the past but, at this time, I feel this opportunity is a challenge I want to embrace and that it also is the best for my family.”

The former first round NBA draft pick was 87-112 in his seven years at Emporia State. He has coached 15 All-MIAA players with six over the last five years being players that came to the Hornets our of high school. He has coached the first two players since 1993 to reach 1000 points in their junior year in Terrence Moore and Brandon Hall. Twenty one of the 25 players that have competed in their senior season with the Hornets have graduated from Emporia State.

“Coach Vandiver is known and respected throughout the coaching profession, and he has much to give to college athletics,” said ESU Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. “He has played the game at the highest levels, and he has a unique advantage teaching young men how to reach their potential in academics, basketball, and in life, “

Vandiver spent ten years as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level, most recently at Boise State University. He was a key part of one of the biggest turnarounds in Boise State history in 2010-11. The Broncos were 22-13 and advanced to the semifinals of the CBI Tournament before falling to the Oregon Ducks 79-71 in Eugene, Ore. The 22 wins were a seven game improvement over the previous year.



He began his coaching career in 2001-02 as volunteer assistant coach with Colorado while finishing his degree in sociology. In 2002-03 he moved on to Wyoming as a graduate assistant where he helped guide the Cowboys to a 21-11 record and NIT berth. His first full-time coaching position was at Bowling Green State in 2003-04. He moved on to Northern Colorado for the 2004-05 season as the Bears were finishing their transition to NCAA Division I. He returned to Wyoming for the 2005-06 season and was with the Cowboys for five seasons. The Cowboys played in the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship game in 2006 and were in the CBI in 2009.



“I want to thank President Garrett, Kent Weiser and ESU for everything you have afforded me,” said Vandiver. “Danielle, our family and I also want to express our gratitude to the community of Emporia for embracing us with tremendous kindness since the first day we moved here. We will always carry Emporia in our hearts and will love you forever.”



The Bolingbrook, Ill. native was a key component in Hutchinson CC’s tournament run to the 1988 NJCAA National Championship. He transferred to Colorado following his freshman year and was named Big Eight Newcomer of the Year in 1989. His senior season, he led the Buffs to the National Invitation Tournament finals in New York City, where they finished third. He averaged a double-double in his career for the Buffaloes and ended his career as the third leading scorer (1,876) and rebounder (962) in CU history. After earning First-Team All-Big Eight honors as a junior and senior, he was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 25th pick of the 1991 NBA Draft.

“Shaun is a good man and a good friend. I’m happy for him, Danielle and their family as they begin this next step in their lives,” said Weiser. “As we conduct a national search for the next Emporia State men’s basketball head coach, assistant coach Dwayne Paul will oversee the daily operation of the program, and conduct our off-season workouts.”

Vandiver is married to the former Danielle Dodgion, a native of Newton, Kan, They have five children – Aubrey – a former player for the Wyoming women’s team, Amber – a former Lady Hornet basketball player, Garin-a member of this past year’s Hornet team, Alessandra and Gage.

Emporia State finished the season 9-19 with 13 of their losses coming by five points or less or in overtime, including their last three games by a total of seven points. They graduated three players last year and the returners are led by two-time All-MIAA performer Brandon Hall.