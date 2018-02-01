Emporia train-pedestrian accident victim named

The name has been released by Emporia Police of the victim in a Wednesday night train-pedestrian accident.

According to a release from Emporia Police, shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Emporia Police responded to the 300 block of East Street for a train incident involving a pedestrian.

Forty-six-year-old Charles Weston of Emporia had been walking along the railroad right of way and was struck by a train.

Weston was found dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation by the Emporia Police Department.