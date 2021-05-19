Emporia Tyson Employee Admits Fraud
A former Tyson Foods employee faces sentencing in July after admitting that he defrauded the company out of more than $416,000 while working at its Emporia plant.
David John Ranger was plant maintenance manager at the Emporia plant when he used company cards and created a fictitious company in order to divert Tyson payments to pay for his personal expenses, according to federal prosecutors.
Ranger pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 28th, The Emporia Gazette reported.
The scheme ran from late 2012 to early 2019, while Ranger was responsible for buying equipment, goods, and services for plant maintenance.
Ranger established a Square, Incorporated account in the name of a non-existent company.
He used the Tyson cards for personal expenses.
He also designated his personal accounts to receive deposits for work that he claimed the fake company was providing for Tyson.