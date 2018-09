The zoo in Emporia is getting closer to raising enough money for a major update that will include adding and renovating several exhibits.

The Emporia Gazette reports that $3.6 million already has been raised for the $4.3 million project. Once the campaign hits $4 million, the Capitol Federal Foundation has agreed to donate the final $300,000.

The Capitol Federal donation will be used to renovate and rebuild the Waterfowl Pond and Gardens Exhibit.