EMS providers concerned about lack of protective masks
Emergency medical workers in Kansas have written to Gov. Laura Kelly saying they lack adequate protective gear and that their workers’ compensation doesn’t cover them if they become infected with the coronavirus or need to be quarantined.
The Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association said in a letter sent last week that there is EMS providers are very concerned that they will be “severely financially impacted“ if they are exposed to the virus. Some are volunteers, while others are part-time workers. The advocacy group sent the letter to journalists this week.
It asked Kelly to issue an executive order to cover lost wages and the cost of health care for workers on the front line who fall ill or must be quarantined.
“Kansas workers compensation does not cover communicable disease infections even though EMS and other healthcare providers are clearly putting themselves in harms’ way to deliver much-needed care,“ the letter says.