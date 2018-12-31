“Go after life as if it’s something to be roped in a hurry before it gets away.”

A 15-year-old cowgirl’s perfect life’s philosophy while definitely strong indication of her young futuristic enthusiasm for rodeo.

With apparent energetic attitude beyond her years, Emma Losh of Concordia is eager to tell rodeo’s story.

“There’s so much about our great Western sport of rodeo that many people all ages really don’t know,” Emma declared.

“My goal as 2019 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas is to change that, make them all more aware and appreciative,” she added.

Selected for that prestigious cowgirl service role during pageantry at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo, official coronation is February 2.

“The competition was several weeks ago, but I’ve been busy planning what I’ll be doing during my reign,” Emma insisted.

After the official crowning at Concordia with a supper program and dance, Emma will continue scheduling activities.

“I’ll be attending rodeos throughout the state,” she said. “I have several already on my calendar as well as other programs planned speaking about our great sport.

“If any rodeo committee would like me to help, I want them to reach out to me,” Emma emphasized. “I want to do the best job possible for the sport of rodeo.”

Her vigorous intentions are to be highlighted during the sashing installation ceremonies with attendance by invitation.

“Actually, we would like for all of our acquaintances and interested rodeo people to come,” Emma said. “Just let me know, and I’ll make sure you’re on the invited guest list.”

Confidence in the new queen’s abilities is readily verified in that she already has one full year of royalty experience.

“I was so privileged to serve as the 2018 Central Plains Rodeo Association (CPRA) Princess,” Emma noted. “It has sadly come to an end. I would like to thank all of my sponsors who made this great year possible.

“It’s been an honor promoting the amazing sponsor companies,” she added. “I can’t wait to see all of your future products. Thank you for everything.”

Her past year’s busy reign has found Emma helping and serving wherever needed at ten rodeos around state. “I was in the grand entries, a flag bearer, helped move cattle and in general promoted rodeo with the spectators.”

The daughter of Neil and Brenda Losh, Emma is a sophomore at Concordia High School. She is active in FFA, the horse judging team, cross country, track, and the cheer squad.

“I believe you have to get involved and give 100 percent in everything you do,” Emma verified. “Just like I’ve been doing and plan to continue expanding for the rodeo lifestyle I’m so proud to represent.”

With six divisions in the three-day especially busy pageant at Dodge City, Emma brought home five special recognitions.

She won the photogenic, speech, appearance, personality and horsemanship categories. “It really was tough, every part of the competition,” Emma admitted.

Probably closest to her heart, rightfully so, based on what the sport she’s representing really means was the horsemanship class.

“I had to ride a horse that I’d never seen before, knew nothing about, let alone ever ridden,” Emma explained. “The pattern was performed in front of a large crowd, and it really went great. I was so nervous and excited all at the same time.”

Brayley Frazier, Garden City, won the knowledge division and was named as first runner-up to the teen queen. Second runner-up was Kaylee Couch of Fredonia.

Brooke Wallace, New Cambria, was selected as 2019 Miss Rodeo Kansas. Lexi Luce, Augusta, was named first runner-up for that crown.

Both have served as Miss CPRA, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Stevie Wood was 2018 Little Miss CPRA.

To be a cowgirl and to serve royalty for the sport of rodeo require a horse and ability on horseback. Emma Losh certainly has both.

“I started riding in 4-H and horse shows on Penguin,” she said. “He was an advanced-aged Arabian and Quarter Horse cross gelding.

“With a lot of ability, Penguin was perfect for me as a beginning rider,” Emma verified. “Yet, it still took lots of work and I really learned so much riding him.”

A young black mare called Coco is being trained by Emma for Western pleasure. “Coco is really gentler and a lot slower,” Emma confided. “She already works better at certain rodeos, parades, shows and other places I’m asked to attend.”

Scotch is a 16-year-old dun and white Paint Emma has borrowed from her brother. “I ride Scotch most of the time now. I love his speed,” Emma said. “Scotch and I have meshed quite well for certain public appearances.”

Of course, the new queen has ample experience and abilities on horseback. “I’ve been riding in 4-H and Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association shows for several years,” Emma tallied.

That’s in both the rail and horsemanship events as well as many running classes, collecting top awards.

Further expanding the cowgirl’s most diverse abilities, she has ridden on a couple of different drill teams for several years.

“I participated with the group here locally and also on the Silver Buckle Drill Team,” Emma said. “We performed at a number of rodeos and public appearances around the state. I believe the highlight was being able to perform at Equifest.”

Naturally athletic and a talented gymnast, Emma really added to her horseback repertoire with trick riding training.

“I had the opportunity to spend time learning with Karen and Harry Vold at their rodeo ranch near Avondale, Colorado,” she said. “That was truly an experience of a lifetime; one that I’ll always remember and cherish. I got to ride their great horses, learned so much about riding and got to know some great rodeo legends.”

While he’s off to college now, Hayden, Emma’s brother, is especially credited for helping in her youthful life’s endeavors.

“I really appreciate everything my brother and my parents have done and continue to do for me,” Emma acknowledged. “I wouldn’t have been able to do anything with my horses and in these queen contests without their help. They’re always so generous and knowledgeable with guidance.”

Added to a very busy agenda just ahead, no long term slowdown is insight as 2019 Miss Rodeo Teen Kansas matures.

“I’m anticipating doing everything I can for the sport of rodeo,” Emma confirmed. “I’ll probably participate in additional queen pageants. Probably Miss Rodeo Kansas, maybe in college, possibly Miss Rodeo America, who knows?

“God is my rock, and I will go wherever He leads me,” Emma insisted. “I may make plans, but I always remember He is the one who opens the doors.”

Career plans are still developing, but looks to probably being an elementary school teacher. “I really go day by day. There is a lot to do, but I want to help others in every way I can.

“I’ll always be involved with horses and rodeo activities. That’s for sure,” guaranteed 2019 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas Emma Losh.