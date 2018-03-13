Engage office in tournament fun to preserve productivity

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is a big productivity drain on the typical office.

Professionals said they spend an average of 25.5 minutes per day on sports-related activities in the office during the college basketball playoffs. With the tournament spread across 15 workdays, that’s the equivalent of six hours per employee.

“Companies can actually do a lot of things to, frankly, improve morale and essentially even employee engagement if they embrace it, rather than try to fight it,” said Brandi Britton with OfficeTeam.

The key is to make your employees feel like they’re still part of the tournament even as they continue to work.

“Number one, they can create activities around it,” said Britton. “Do people get to wear their favorite team jersey? They can create breaks so people can watch and get their scores.”

It’s just like anything else, if you try to take it completely away, you’ll lose more engagement than you would with planned breaks.

“Your employees are going to watch it,” said Britton. “They’re going to talk about it one way or another. You might as well leverage it to your benefit as a company.”

The First Four games begin tonight in Dayton, with the games during the workday beginning on Thursday.