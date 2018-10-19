Enjoy a beautiful weekend

This will be a great weekend to be outside.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Any scattered showers end this morning, then gradually clearing and warming up. Breezy, with a high at 72.
Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 42.
Saturday: Sunny and windy, with a high at 62.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 63.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 74. South southwest wind around 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 65.
Sunday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 63.