Enjoy a beautiful weekend

This will be a great weekend to be outside.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Any scattered showers end this morning, then gradually clearing and warming up. Breezy, with a high at 72.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 42.

Saturday: Sunny and windy, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 63.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 74. South southwest wind around 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 65.

Sunday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 63.