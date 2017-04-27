Enjoy the morning sun, clouds and rain are coming

A bright morning today gives way to clouds and then rain overnight tonight with off and on showers all the way through the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouds come in later with a high at 61.

Tonight: Rain will move in overnight, with a low at 48.

Friday: Showers will end tomorrow morning, but clouds remain, with a high at 65.

Friday night: Rain again moves in overnight, with a low at 45.

Saturday: Rainy and cool with a high around 50.

Sunday: Occasional showers, with a high at 49.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 60. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low at 46.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 63.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low at 43.

Saturday: Showers, with a high near 46.

Sunday: Rain, with a high near 43.