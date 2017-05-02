Enjoy the sun today, more showers are coming

Nice spring weather for Tuesday and Thursday, with some Wednesday showers in between.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low at 48.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, but can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high at 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 67. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low at 47.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 60.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 69.