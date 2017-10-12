Enjoy the warm up for the next couple of days

A warm up briefly through Saturday before more rain and cool temps Sunday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and warm, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Windy and warmer, with a high at 82. As a front moves in from the north we could have a few showers and storms by late afternoon.

Saturday: A cold front moves into the region with strong thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Windy and a high at 82.

Sunday: Cooler. High 61.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 81. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 77.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 62.