Entertainment Venues Get Funding

Aug 12, 2021 @ 6:44am

The Small Business Administration has allocated 90 grant awards totaling $45.7 million to Kansas venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which is administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, provides emergency assistance for venues affected by COVID-19, such as live entertainment venues, theaters, museums, or cultural institutions.

The grants can be used for payroll costs, rent, utilities, scheduled mortgage payments, and more.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 15,166 Kansas establishments closed in 2020.

More information can be found by going to SBA.gov, clicking on COVID 19 Relief Options, then on Shuttered Venues Grant.

