Entrapment at Atchison grain facility does not result in injury, thanks to quick work of subcontractor

by on February 2, 2018 at 12:23 PM (1 hour ago)

A man working for a subcontractor at MGP Ingredients was saved from potential injury in a grain storage facility in Atchison Friday shortly after 10 a.m.

Reportedly, the man was buried up to his chest, but Graf says fast action by the contract firm, using heavy equipment, removed much of the grain. “By the time that we got there, the victim was buried to the mid-thigh area,” Graf said.

Graf says the victim was freed and was evaluated by Atchison County EMS.

He suffered no serious injuries, and refused transport for further medical treatment.

Brian Hagen from MSC News contributed this report.

 