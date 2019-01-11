Entrepreneur Cattle Breeder, Leader Gene Raymond Passes Away Suddenly

The livestock industry has truly lost one its very best cattle breeders and business leaders.

George E. “Gene” Raymond, 76, of Garnett, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Anderson County Hospital, Garnett.

Raymond died suddenly of a heart attack while teaching at Graham School in Garnett. Passionate about continuing education in breeding cattle and herd management, Gene had been an instructor there since 1973.

Raymond and his wife Virginia started GV Limousin in 1978. The herd has grown to more than 400 registered females and is now operated with Arne and Stacy Hanson.

A lifetime dedicated listener to agriculture programs on 580 WIBW, Gene was tuned to Ag Roundup every morning feeding cows.

The annual GV Limousin production sale is advertised extensively on 580 WIBW. This year’s sale has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, at Garnett.

According to fellow Limousin breeder and friend, Jerry Meek of Parker, “The cattle have already been clipped and videos completed. I’m sure the sale will go on as Gene planned.”

Born July 8, 1942, in Garnett, Gene was the son of George A. and Nora (Nutt) Raymond. He graduated from Garnett High School and from Kansas State University in animal science.

Gene married Virginia E. Tucker on July 3, 1971, in Garnett.

With a big heart, a smile, and a laugh for everyone who crossed his path, Gene was a man who truly knew no strangers.

Over the years, Gene was actively involved in many organizations. He supported youth, men and women of the livestock industry, locally and across the nation.

No matter how busy he was, Gene always took the time to talk, whether feeding cattle or late at night.

“Gene was a pioneer in the Limousin breed,” said Mark Anderson of the North American Limousin Foundation (NALF), Englewood, Colorado.

“He was quick to adapt to new technology and opportunities in the seedstock business,” Anderson credited. “Gene quickly applied those tools in mission to raise high quality seedstock supplying commercial cattlemen across the United States.”

A past NALF president, Gene currently served on the NALF Board of Directors. He devoted much of his life to the Limousin breed.

Serving twice as president of the Kansas Beef Council, Gene served several terms on the Kansas Livestock Association Executive Committee. He was on the National Livestock and Meat Board for 16 years.

“Gene was actively engaged and gave back much of his life to friends in the nation’s cattle industry,” Anderson said.

Preceded in death by his parents, Gene is survived by his wife Virginia Raymond of the home.

Other survivors include three daughters, Diane Allen, Garnett; Stacy Hanson, Garnett; Kathleen Dudney-Mongold, Topeka; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services are planned Saturday morning, Jan. 12, at 10:30, in the First Christian Church at Garnett. Burial is to follow in the Lone Elm Cemetery at Lone Elm.

The family will greet friends this evening, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas State University Animal Science Department or to Coco Sutton Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.