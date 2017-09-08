Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack

Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans.

The Atlanta-based company said Thursday that “criminals” exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year.

It said consumers’ names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers were exposed. Credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. consumers were also accessed.

The company said hackers also accessed some “limited personal information” from British and Canadian residents.

Equifax said it doesn’t believe that any consumers from other countries were affected.

Three Equifax executives sold a combined $1.8 million in stock just days after the company discovered the breach, but well before it disclosed the hack publicly.

The stock sales were executed on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 by Chief Financial Officer John Gamble and two other executives, Rodolfo Ploder and Joseph Loughran. Equifax said it discovered the hack on July 29. Bloomberg News first reported the divestitures.

In a statement, the company said the executives “had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred at the time they sold their shares.”

The sales effectively insulated the executives from a downturn in Equifax’s stock Thursday. The stock dropped 13 percent in extended trading after the announcement of the breach.

The company has launched a website where customers can check to see if their personal information was compromised in the cyber attack.

To see if you were impacted by the hack, visit equifaxsecurity2017.com.