Escobar and Minor Earn Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month

The Kansas City Royals announced today that shortstop Alcides Escobar and left-handed pitcher Mike Minor have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of September. The awards are determined by a local media vote.

Escobar hit .337 (33-for-98) with 15 runs, 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in September. His 16 extra-base hits were the most by a Royals shortstop in any calendar month, and tied George Brett (1975) for the third-most in September in franchise history, trailing only Danny Tartabull (18 in 1987), Billy Butler (17 in 2009) and Hal McRae (17 in 1977). He went 4-for-5 on September 6 at Detroit, falling a home run shy of the cycle in a 13-2 Royals win. This is Escobar’s second Royals Player of the Month honor and first since June of 2014.

Minor had six saves in September, all in his last six appearances since September 15, including four in the month’s final five days. His six saves were one shy of the American League lead, and he’s just the second Royals left hander to record six-save month, joining Tom Burgmeier in June of 1972. He earned his sixth win of the season on September 7 vs. Minnesota, recording the last two outs of the seventh and a scoreless eighth ahead of a Royals rally that led to a 5-2 win. In 12 appearances, he pitched to a 0.66 ERA (1 ER in 13.2 IP) and held opponents to a .196 average (9-for-46) with 14 strikeouts. This is Minor’s second Royals Pitcher of the Month award, after being honored in May.