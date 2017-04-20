Establishing rules when children return home

As the school year winds down, many college students are facing the realization that they will soon be moving back home for the summer.

After a year away, this can often be a difficult adjustment for students and parents. K-State Research and Extension family systems specialist Charlotte Shoup Olsen recommends the family set rules for the things that are most likely to come up.

“The things I think about are finances, food, the housework, meals, cleanup and just keeping the house in order,” said Olsen. “Who’s going to do that?”

Before setting any rules, Olsen says everyone should agree that it’ll be an open and honest discussion with an opportunity to provide input and alternative options.

“Let’s agree that we’ll be respectful of each other’s opinion, whether we agree with it or not,” Olsen said. “Let’s agree that we get every option out on the table before we start trying to figure out the best option.”

Although there can be some drawbacks to having children move back home, even for a few months, Olsen says there are also benefits – especially when grandchildren are involved.

“Children have more caring adults in their lives if there are children that come along,” Olsen said. “Sharing in the household workload can be another benefit and just being able to enjoy each other can be a benefit too.”

Currently, almost 15 percent of American adults live with their parents. And, according to research from the Federal Reserve Board, that’s largely due to soaring student loan debt and the high cost of housing.

Submitted by Kansas State University

Photo: US Navy/MGN Online