Estes Submits Resignation; To Be Sworn In April 25th

Kansas State Treasurer Ron Estes has officially submitted his letter of resignation. Estes will be sworn in as the United States Representative from Kansas’ 4th Congressional District on April 25th.

The letter reads as follows:

Governor Brownback,

It has been an enormous honor serving the people of Kansas as State Treasurer. I’m grateful to the voters who twice elected me to serve them as State Treasurer. Thank you also to my staff at the Treasurer’s Office who faithfully execute their responsibilities with diligence and expertise every day.

During my more than six years in office, I’ve traveled to all 105 Kansas counties, returning over $113 million in Unclaimed Property to rightful owners. The Learning Quest College Savings Program has grown significantly, and we launched the new Kansas ABLE Savings Program to empower people with disabilities to save for their future. The Cash Management division has continued to run smoothly and professionally, and the Bond Services Department has served local municipalities, school boards, and other units of government with proficiency. And thanks to the hard work of you, the Legislature and the KPERS Board, I can also proudly say that the Kansas pension system, KPERS, is in much better shape than when I came into office.

On Tuesday, April 11th, the voters of the 4th Congressional District selected me to represent them in the United States House of Representatives. It will be my honor and privilege to serve in this capacity.

I hereby resign my position as Kansas State Treasurer effective with my swearing in to the US House of Representatives, which is now scheduled to occur on Tuesday, April 25th.

Sincerely,

Ron Estes