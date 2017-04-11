WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear68°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy75°
58°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
53°

Estes Wins Fourth District Race

by on April 11, 2017 at 10:13 PM (31 mins ago)

Republicans have held off a surprisingly strong Democratic challenge for a Kansas House seat in the first congressional election since President Donald Trump’s November victory.  

Voters on Tuesday picked state Treasurer Ron Estes to fill the vacancy created when Trump chose former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as CIA director.

Estes held off Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, to claim the 4th congressional district seat occupied by Republicans for more than two decades.  Trump won 60 percent of votes in November’s election in the 17-county district in south-central Kansas that includes Wichita.  

The special election was closely watched for any anti-Trump backlash against Republicans. Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will get to appoint the next State Treasurer. Estes should be sworn in following the Easter break for Congress on April 25th.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.