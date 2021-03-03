ESU’s Jobe Earns MIAA Women’s Player of the Year

(March 3, 2021) – The MIAA announced the postseason honors and teams for the 2021 women’s basketball season. Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe was named the MIAA Player of the Year. Central Missouri’s Morgan VanHyfte was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Northwest Missouri’s Molly Hartnett was the league’s Freshman of the Year. Regular season champion Fort Hays State’s Tony Hobson was named Coach of the Year.
Joining Jobe on the All-MIAA First Team was Central Missouri’s Nija Collier and Central Oklahoma’s Kelsey Johnson. Fort Hays State teammates Jaden Hobbs and Whitney Randall were both selected to the conference’s first team as well.
UCM’s VanHyfte headlined an MIAA All-Defensive Team that included a total of six student-athletes after a tie. ESU’s Jobe, Fort Hays State’s Cydney Bergmann and Central Oklahoma’s Brooke Rayner were honored along with Nebraska-Kearney’s Kelsey Sanger and Missouri Southern’s Madi Stokes.
Jobe was the league’s leading scorer at 20.0 points per contest, played the most minutes at 38.2 per game and also led the league with 2.9 steals per contest. The sophomore guard also ranked third in the MIAA with a +1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio and was sixth in assists per game at 3.8. Her 82.0 free throw percentage ranked seventh in the conference.
VanHyfte finished with 50 total steals on the season, averaging 2.3 per contest which ranked second in the conference. The UCM cenior started all 22 games, averaging 25.9 minutes per contest and also added seven blocks defensively.
In her first season with the Bearcats, Hartnett averaged 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. She averaged 32.4 minutes per game, ranking 10th in the MIAA. Hartnett was also 13th conference wide with a 2.7 assist per game average.
Hobson is in his 14th season at Fort Hays State, where he is the winningest coach in program history. He enters the MIAA Tournament with 280 career Tiger wins and 693 in his career. This marks Hobson’s fourth MIAA Coach of the Year honor.
Below is the complete list of postseason awards and teams for the 2021 MIAA women’s basketball season. The MIAA Basketball Championships, presented by Citizens Bank & Trust, will begin on Wednesday, March 3, with quarterfinal contests taking place on host campus sites. For more information, click here.
2021 MIAA Postseason Awards
Player of the Year – Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore
Defensive Player of the Year – Morgan VanHyfte – Central Missouri, Senior
Freshman of the Year – Molly Hartnett – Northwest Missouri
Coach of the Year – Tony Hobson – Fort Hays State
2021 MIAA All-Defensive Team
Cydney Bergmann – Fort Hays State, Junior
Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore
Brooke Rayner – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Kelsey Sanger – Nebraska Kearney, Senior
Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore
Morgan VanHyfte – Central Missouri, Senior
[Reflects tie in voting]
2021 All-MIAA First-Team
Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Jaden Hobbs – Fort Hays State, Senior
Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore*
Kelsey Johnson – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Whitney Randall – Fort Hays State, Senior
*Unanimous Selection
2021 All-MIAA Second-Team
Elisa Backes – Nebraska Kearney, Junior
Hunter Bentley – Washburn, Senior
Kaylee Damitz – Pittsburg State, Junior
Tristan Gegg – Pittsburg State, Junior
Olivia Nelson – Central Missouri, Freshman
2021 All-MIAA Third-Team
Brooke Carlson – Nebraska Kearney, Junior
Graycen Holden – Central Missouri, Freshman
Fredricka Sheats – Emporia State, Senior
Haley Simental – Nebraska Kearney, Graduate
Carley Turnbull – Missouri Southern, Senior
2021 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri – Gigi McAtee – Senior
Central Oklahoma – Jaci Little – Sophomore, Brooke Rayner – Junior
Emporia State – Ehlaina Hartman – Freshman, Karsen Schultz – Junior
Fort Hays State – Cydney Bergmann – Junior, Olivia Hollenbeck – Freshman
Lincoln – Niyah Jackson – Sophomore
Missouri Southern – Madi Stokes – Sophomore
Nebraska Kearney – Klaire Kirsch – Junior
Northeastern State – Zaria Collins – Sophomore, Cenia Hayes – Senior
Northwest Missouri – Molly Hartnett – Freshman, Mallory McConkey – Senior
Rogers State – Samariah Thompson – Junior
Washburn – Nuria Barrientos – Junior