ESU’s Marstall and FHSU’s Delgado Earn Player of the Year in MIAA

The MIAA has announced the 2018 All-MIAA Football teams and postseason awards. MIAA Co-Champions Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri combined to land 10 first-team selections. The five selections on the first-team for each team was the most by any school.

The 2018 MIAA Offensive Player of the Award went to Emporia State’s Braxton Marstall. Marstall led the MIAA with 2,734 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air. He averaged 248.5 yards per game and completed 61.2 percent of his passes which ranked sixth in NCAA Division II. Marstall added 402 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns for the 2018 season. The Hornet offense ranked third in the association with 422.5 yards of total offense under his guidance.

Jose Delgado of Fort Hays State was named the 2018 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Delgado led a Tiger defense that ranked second in the MIAA and 14th for Division II in scoring defense with just 17.1 points allowed per game. FHSU also ranked second in the conference for total defense. Delgado made a team-high 106 tackles including 50 solo stops. He added 7.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the season.

Freshman of the Year for 2018 went to Northwest Missouri’s Braden Wright. In his first season as the Bearcat quarterback, Wright directed the offense to 430.6 yards per game, second-best in the association. He tossed for 203.2 yards per game and 20 touchdowns which were third in the MIAA. Wright also threw a conference-low five interceptions on the season. On the ground, he added 496 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dante Brown was selected as 2018 Special Teams Player of the Year. Brown led Division II with 2.36 field goals per game and fourth for Division II with a field goal percentage of 83.9 percent. Brown was a perfect 17-for-17 on field goals from 20 yards to 39 yards. He also handled the punting duties for FHSU. Brown averaged 41.6 yards per punt and had 14 punts over 50 yards with a season-long of 84 yards. He had 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line for the 2018 season.

For back-to-back years, Fort Hays State’s Chris Brown has been named Coach of the Year. Brown led the Tigers to a 9-2 record and an MIAA Co-Championship. It is the second straight season FHSU has won the MIAA. Fort Hays State was also selected for the NCAA Division II Playoffs in consecutive season for the first time in program history.

Below are the 2018 MIAA Postseason Awards and 2018 All-MIAA Football Teams

MIAA Postseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year – Braxton Marstall – Emporia State

Defensive Player of the Year – Jose Delgado – Fort Hays State

Special Teams Player of the Year – Dante Brown – Fort Hays State

Freshman of the Year – Braden Wright – Northwest Missouri

Coach of the Year – Chris Brown – Fort Hays State

First-Team Offense

QB – Braxton Marstall – Emporia State

RB – Darrius Webb – Nebraska Kearney

WR – James Brania-Hopp – Washburn

WR – Kyrion Parker – Central Missouri

TE – Erik Henneman – Lindenwood

All-Purpose Back – Tucker Horak – Pittsburg State

OL – Derrick Puni – Central Missouri

OL – Zach Flott – Northwest Missouri

OL – Kyle Hinton – Washburn

OL – Hayden Eatinger – Missouri Western

OL – Ryan Dodd – Pittsburg State

OL – Noah Hammons – Central Oklahoma

OL – Tanner Owen – Northwest Missouri

K- Dante Brown – Fort Hays State

KR/PR – Brandin Dandridge – Missouri Western

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

First-Team Defense

DL- Austen Eskew – Northwest Missouri

DL – Simanu’a Thomas – Pittsburg State

DL – Jon Harris – Lindenwood

DL – Wyatt Parker – Fort Hays State

DL – Sam Roberts – Northwest Missouri

LB – Jose Delgado – Fort Hays State

LB – Derrick McGreevy – Washburn

LB – Sal Slivio – Nebraska Kearney

DB – Corey Ballentine – Washburn

DB – Doyin Jibowu – Fort Hays State

DB – O’Shay Harris – Central Oklahoma

DB – Anthony Lane – Northwest Missouri

P – Dante Brown – Fort Hays State

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

Second-Team Offense

QB – Braden Wright – Northwest Missouri

RB – Landon Nault – Emporia State

WR – Justin Brown – Emporia State

WR – Shawn Bane – Northwest Missouri

TE – Seth Hebert – Central Missouri

All-Purpose Back – Montrez Jackson – Nebraska Kearney

OL – Lucas Beddow – Lindenwood

OL – Tyler Stilwell – Central Oklahoma

OL – Amari Angram-Boldin – Fort Hays State

OL – Zach Thomas – Pittsburg State

OL – Austin Unterreiner – Emporia State

K – Tyler Basch – Missouri Western

KR/PR – Shawn Bane – Northwest Missouri

Second-Team Defense

DL – Tye Spies – Nebraska Kearney

DL – Justin Stewart – Central Oklahoma

DL – Parker Bass – Emporia State

DL – Malik Young – Fort Hays State

LB – Nick Hess – Northwest Missouri

LB – Austin Tillman – Washburn

LB – Jace McDown – Emporia State

DB – Jack Richards – Northwest Missouri

DB – Morgan Selemaea – Pittsburg State

DB – Connor Shedeed – Fort Hays State

DB – Brandin Dandridge – Missouri Western

DB – Dallas Vaughn – Nebraska Kearney

P – Perry Schmiedeler – Washburn

Third-Team Offense

QB – Jacob Mezera – Fort Hays State

RB – Devante Turner – Central Missouri

RB – Charles Tigner – Fort Hays State

WR – Layne Bieberle – Fort Hays State

WR – Lorenzo West – Pittsburg State

WR – Dustin Basks – Central Oklahoma

TE – Matt Wendelberger – Fort Hays State

OL – Shawn Rouse – Missouri Western

OL – Jake Heckler – Central Missouri

OL – Tanner Hale – Missouri Western

OL – Nick George – Central Oklahoma

OL – Romello Burke – Fort Hays State

OL – Ryan Spelhaug – Northwest Missouri

K – Jared Vincent – Pittsburg State

KR/PR – Corey Ballentine – Washburn

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

Third-Team Defense

DL – Sterling Swopes – Fort Hays State

DL – Eli Hooks – Central Oklahoma

DL – Uchenna Egwuonwu – Lindenwood

DL – Tyler Baska – Missouri Western

DL – Cole Morris – Pittsburg State

LB – Alex Figueroa – Central Oklahoma

LB – Darian Taylor – Pittsburg State

LB – Colton Lindsey – Central Oklahoma

LB – Drew Seers – Lindenwood

DB – Jabbar Miles – Missouri Western

DB – Malik Walker – Central Oklahoma

DB – Chama Pierre – Northwest Missouri

DB – Darrius Williams – Lindenwood

DB – KiAnte Hardin – Pittsburg State

P – Carter Anchors – Pittsburg State

*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting

Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Jeremy Hunt – QB, Shae Wyatt – WR, Devante Turner – KR/PR, Zach Aschemann – DL, John Embrey – LB, Zach Davidson – P

Central Oklahoma: Clay McKenzie – RB, Mekail Hall – WR, Duante McGee – TE, Alex Quevedo – K, Noble Lybrand – DL, Jakarri Hunt – DB

Emporia State: Tyler Harris – WR, Estevan Arana – OL, Braden Janzen – OL, Marek Thompson – DL, Tre’Vaughn Ammons – DL, Gary Woods II – LB,

Fort Hays State: DJ Hickman – RB, Harley Hazlett – WR, Layne Bieberle KR/PR, Kolt Trachsel – LB, Aquil Knowles – DB, Keylon Kennedy – DB, Tanner Hoekman – DB

Lindenwood: Cade Brister – QB, Nash Sutherlin – RB, Cam Sanders KR/PR, Antonio Davis – DL, CJ Bivens – LB, Grady Daniels – DB

Missouri Southern: Matt Griffith – OL, Mike Dzierzega – OL, Levi Marlay – DL, Akel Beard – LB, Korenzo Credit – DB, Riley Hathorn – P

Missouri Western: Dom Marino – QB, Shamar Griffith – RB, James Bailey, Jr. – RB, Jacob Olson – OL, Isaiah Colbert – OL, Kyle Dumler – DL, James Huskey – LB, Anthony Williams – LB, Sam Webb – DB,

Nebraska Kearney: Trey Lansman – WR, David Squiers – OL, Hinwa Allieu – DL, Jordan Ingraham – DL, Kendall Raschein – P, Brian Covarrubias – K

Northeastern State: Craig Davis – RB/KR/PR, Ryheem Brummitt – WR, Jason Staggs – OL, Jean Bazile – DB, Courtland Clark – DB

Northwest Missouri: Isaiah Strayhorn – RB, Josh Caldwell – RB, Marqus Andrews – TE, Spencer Phillips – DL, Mike Ehlke – DL, Ben Althoff – LB

Pittsburg State: Tyler Adkins – RB, KiAnte Hardin – KR/PR, Lorenzo West KR/PR, Bradley Payne – DL, Demetrius Bernard – LB, Jaylon Myers – DB, Carnell Lewis – DB, Josh Hornback – DB

Washburn: Marcus Meier – TE, Colton Dunkle – OL, Jake Riederer – OL, Landen Urban – DL, Heath Tucker – DB, Josh Wright – DB