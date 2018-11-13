ESU’s Marstall and FHSU’s Delgado Earn Player of the Year in MIAA

The MIAA has announced the 2018 All-MIAA Football teams and postseason awards. MIAA Co-Champions Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri combined to land 10 first-team selections. The five selections on the first-team for each team was the most by any school.
The 2018 MIAA Offensive Player of the Award went to Emporia State’s Braxton Marstall. Marstall led the MIAA with 2,734 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air. He averaged 248.5 yards per game and completed 61.2 percent of his passes which ranked sixth in NCAA Division II. Marstall added 402 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns for the 2018 season. The Hornet offense ranked third in the association with 422.5 yards of total offense under his guidance.
Jose Delgado of Fort Hays State was named the 2018 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Delgado led a Tiger defense that ranked second in the MIAA and 14th for Division II in scoring defense with just 17.1 points allowed per game. FHSU also ranked second in the conference for total defense. Delgado made a team-high 106 tackles including 50 solo stops. He added 7.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the season.
Freshman of the Year for 2018 went to Northwest Missouri’s Braden Wright. In his first season as the Bearcat quarterback, Wright directed the offense to 430.6 yards per game, second-best in the association. He tossed for 203.2 yards per game and 20 touchdowns which were third in the MIAA. Wright also threw a conference-low five interceptions on the season. On the ground, he added 496 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Dante Brown was selected as 2018 Special Teams Player of the Year. Brown led Division II with 2.36 field goals per game and fourth for Division II with a field goal percentage of 83.9 percent. Brown was a perfect 17-for-17 on field goals from 20 yards to 39 yards. He also handled the punting duties for FHSU. Brown averaged 41.6 yards per punt and had 14 punts over 50 yards with a season-long of 84 yards. He had 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line for the 2018 season.
For back-to-back years, Fort Hays State’s Chris Brown has been named Coach of the Year. Brown led the Tigers to a 9-2 record and an MIAA Co-Championship. It is the second straight season FHSU has won the MIAA. Fort Hays State was also selected for the NCAA Division II Playoffs in consecutive season for the first time in program history.
Below are the 2018 MIAA Postseason Awards and 2018 All-MIAA Football Teams
MIAA Postseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year – Braxton Marstall – Emporia State
Defensive Player of the Year – Jose Delgado – Fort Hays State
Special Teams Player of the Year – Dante Brown – Fort Hays State
Freshman of the Year – Braden Wright – Northwest Missouri
Coach of the Year – Chris Brown – Fort Hays State
First-Team Offense
QB – Braxton Marstall – Emporia State
RB – Darrius Webb – Nebraska Kearney
WR – James Brania-Hopp – Washburn
WR – Kyrion Parker – Central Missouri
TE – Erik Henneman – Lindenwood
All-Purpose Back – Tucker Horak – Pittsburg State
OL – Derrick Puni – Central Missouri
OL – Zach Flott – Northwest Missouri
OL – Kyle Hinton – Washburn
OL – Hayden Eatinger – Missouri Western
OL – Ryan Dodd – Pittsburg State
OL – Noah Hammons – Central Oklahoma
OL – Tanner Owen – Northwest Missouri
K- Dante Brown – Fort Hays State
KR/PR – Brandin Dandridge – Missouri Western
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
First-Team Defense
DL- Austen Eskew – Northwest Missouri
DL – Simanu’a Thomas – Pittsburg State
DL – Jon Harris – Lindenwood
DL – Wyatt Parker – Fort Hays State
DL – Sam Roberts – Northwest Missouri
LB – Jose Delgado – Fort Hays State
LB – Derrick McGreevy – Washburn
LB – Sal Slivio – Nebraska Kearney
DB – Corey Ballentine – Washburn
DB – Doyin Jibowu – Fort Hays State
DB – O’Shay Harris – Central Oklahoma
DB – Anthony Lane – Northwest Missouri
P – Dante Brown – Fort Hays State
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
Second-Team Offense
QB – Braden Wright – Northwest Missouri
RB – Landon Nault – Emporia State
WR – Justin Brown – Emporia State
WR – Shawn Bane – Northwest Missouri
TE – Seth Hebert – Central Missouri
All-Purpose Back – Montrez Jackson – Nebraska Kearney
OL – Lucas Beddow – Lindenwood
OL – Tyler Stilwell – Central Oklahoma
OL – Amari Angram-Boldin – Fort Hays State
OL – Zach Thomas – Pittsburg State
OL – Austin Unterreiner – Emporia State
K – Tyler Basch – Missouri Western
KR/PR – Shawn Bane – Northwest Missouri
Second-Team Defense
DL – Tye Spies – Nebraska Kearney
DL – Justin Stewart – Central Oklahoma
DL – Parker Bass – Emporia State
DL – Malik Young – Fort Hays State
LB – Nick Hess – Northwest Missouri
LB – Austin Tillman – Washburn
LB – Jace McDown – Emporia State
DB – Jack Richards – Northwest Missouri
DB – Morgan Selemaea – Pittsburg State
DB – Connor Shedeed – Fort Hays State
DB – Brandin Dandridge – Missouri Western
DB – Dallas Vaughn – Nebraska Kearney
P – Perry Schmiedeler – Washburn
Third-Team Offense
QB – Jacob Mezera – Fort Hays State
RB – Devante Turner – Central Missouri
RB – Charles Tigner – Fort Hays State
WR – Layne Bieberle – Fort Hays State
WR – Lorenzo West – Pittsburg State
WR – Dustin Basks – Central Oklahoma
TE – Matt Wendelberger – Fort Hays State
OL – Shawn Rouse – Missouri Western
OL – Jake Heckler – Central Missouri
OL – Tanner Hale – Missouri Western
OL – Nick George – Central Oklahoma
OL – Romello Burke – Fort Hays State
OL – Ryan Spelhaug – Northwest Missouri
K – Jared Vincent – Pittsburg State
KR/PR – Corey Ballentine – Washburn
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
Third-Team Defense
DL – Sterling Swopes – Fort Hays State
DL – Eli Hooks – Central Oklahoma
DL – Uchenna Egwuonwu – Lindenwood
DL – Tyler Baska – Missouri Western
DL – Cole Morris – Pittsburg State
LB – Alex Figueroa – Central Oklahoma
LB – Darian Taylor – Pittsburg State
LB – Colton Lindsey – Central Oklahoma
LB – Drew Seers – Lindenwood
DB – Jabbar Miles – Missouri Western
DB – Malik Walker – Central Oklahoma
DB – Chama Pierre – Northwest Missouri
DB – Darrius Williams – Lindenwood
DB – KiAnte Hardin – Pittsburg State
P – Carter Anchors – Pittsburg State
*Teams Reflect Ties In Voting
Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Jeremy Hunt – QB, Shae Wyatt – WR, Devante Turner – KR/PR, Zach Aschemann – DL, John Embrey – LB, Zach Davidson – P
Central Oklahoma: Clay McKenzie – RB, Mekail Hall – WR, Duante McGee – TE, Alex Quevedo – K, Noble Lybrand – DL, Jakarri Hunt – DB
Emporia State: Tyler Harris – WR, Estevan Arana – OL, Braden Janzen – OL, Marek Thompson – DL, Tre’Vaughn Ammons – DL, Gary Woods II – LB,
Fort Hays State: DJ Hickman – RB, Harley Hazlett – WR, Layne Bieberle KR/PR, Kolt Trachsel – LB, Aquil Knowles – DB, Keylon Kennedy – DB, Tanner Hoekman – DB
Lindenwood: Cade Brister – QB, Nash Sutherlin – RB, Cam Sanders KR/PR, Antonio Davis – DL, CJ Bivens – LB, Grady Daniels – DB
Missouri Southern: Matt Griffith – OL, Mike Dzierzega – OL, Levi Marlay – DL, Akel Beard – LB, Korenzo Credit – DB, Riley Hathorn – P
Missouri Western: Dom Marino – QB, Shamar Griffith – RB, James Bailey, Jr. – RB, Jacob Olson – OL, Isaiah Colbert – OL, Kyle Dumler – DL, James Huskey – LB, Anthony Williams – LB, Sam Webb – DB,
Nebraska Kearney: Trey Lansman – WR, David Squiers – OL, Hinwa Allieu – DL, Jordan Ingraham – DL, Kendall Raschein – P, Brian Covarrubias – K
Northeastern State: Craig Davis – RB/KR/PR, Ryheem Brummitt – WR, Jason Staggs – OL, Jean Bazile – DB, Courtland Clark – DB
Northwest Missouri: Isaiah Strayhorn – RB, Josh Caldwell – RB, Marqus Andrews – TE, Spencer Phillips – DL, Mike Ehlke – DL, Ben Althoff – LB
Pittsburg State: Tyler Adkins – RB, KiAnte Hardin – KR/PR, Lorenzo West KR/PR, Bradley Payne – DL, Demetrius Bernard – LB, Jaylon Myers – DB, Carnell Lewis – DB, Josh Hornback – DB
Washburn: Marcus Meier – TE, Colton Dunkle – OL, Jake Riederer – OL, Landen Urban – DL, Heath Tucker – DB, Josh Wright – DB