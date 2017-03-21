ESU’s Moten Earns Division II Player of the Year

Emporia State senior guard Kelly Moten capped her illustrious career by being named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division II National Player of the Year and First-Team All-American.

Moten was the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, MIAA Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous First-Team All-MIAA selection and on the MIAA All-Defensive Team. She was ranked second in the MIAA in scoring and assists, third assist to turnover ratio, fourth in steals, fifth in free throw percentage, seventh in field goal percentage, and 11th in blocked shots. She was named to the NCAA Central Region All-Tournament team each of the last three years and was the first player to earn MIAA All-Tournament team honors four straight years.

“I don’t think we’ve had a player grow as much both on and off the court as she has in her five years here,” said Lady Hornet head coach Jory Collins. “She’s obviously a phenomenal player but also a tremendous person in our community. A lot of little girls around here really look up to Kelly.”

She finished her Lady Hornet career ranked third in career scoring with 1,932 points, fourth with 479 free throws, fifth with 506 assists and 215 steals, and ninth with 103 blocked shots. She has played the most games by a Lady Hornet, going 116-20 in 136 career games. She is the first player in NCAA Division II history to score 1900 points with 600 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocked shots.

“My journey at Emporia State could not be completed without the help of my coaching staff, teammates, family, friends and the Emporia community,” said Moten. “This award helps me be a role model to the kids back home and the kids around Emporia.”

A committee composed of WBCA member coaches in each respective division selects the 10-member Coaches’ All-America Team. Moten is the 11th Lady Hornet to earn WBCA All-American honors and the first to be named National Player of the Year by the coaches organization.

“The WBCA is pleased to name Kelly Moten as the 2017 WBCA NCAA Division II Player of the Year,” said Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA. “Kelly has played an integral role in guiding her team to an extraordinary season and is very deserving of this distinguished honor. The WBCA applauds Kelly for her hard work, dedication and contributions to the game during the 2016-17 season.”

On Monday Moten was named a First-Team CoSIDA/D2CCA All-American and becomes just the fourth Lady Hornet to earn First-Team All-American honors from both the WBCA and CoSIDA in the same year. Michelle Stueve earned the honor in 2006, Emily Bloss in 2001 and Tara Holloway in 2000.

Moten is just the fourth player from the MIAA to be named WBCA National Player of the Year and the first since Washburn’s Jennifer Harris in 2006. Central Missouri had back to back WBCA National Players of the Year with Carla Eades in 1983 and Rosie Jones in 1984.

Emporia State has had two CoSIDA National Players of the Year – Emily Bloss in 2001 and Tara Holloway in 2000.

The Lady Hornets ended the season 29-5, won their fifth straight MIAA Tournament Championship and played in the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 for the sixth straight year.

2016-17 WBCA ALL-AMERICAN TEAM

Mikaela Burgess Pittsburg State Jr. Guard

Sierra Clark Adelphi Sr. Forward

Andrea Daugherty Ashland Jr. Forward

Jennifer Gemma Bentley Sr. Forward

Miki Glenn California (PA) Sr. Guard

Cassidy Mihalko California Baptist Sr. Guard

Kelly Moten Emporia State Sr. Guard

Taylor Peacocke Western Washington Sr. Guard

Laina Snyder Ashland Jr. Forward

Autummn Williams Alaska-Anchorage Sr. Forward

Player of the Year: Kelly Moten, Emporia State