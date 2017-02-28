ESU’s Moten Earns Player of the Year as All-MIAA Womens Team Announced

Emporia State’s Kelly Moten has been named both the MIAA Player of the Year and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year as she earned first team honors for the third time. Pittsburg State’s Lane Lord was named the MIAA Coach of the Year after leading his team to their first MIAA regular season title since 1996.



Moten is second in the league in scoring averaging 18.6 points, second in assists with 4.6 per game and third in the league in steals at 2.1 per contest. Joining Moten on the first team for the second straight season is Pittsburg State’s Mikaela Burgess who is third in the league in scoring with 17.5 points per game.



Paige Redmond of Central Missouri was also a unanimous first team selection along with Moten and Burgess and she averages 15.7 points per contest. Melinda Murillo of Central Oklahoma earned first team honors averaging 14.4 points per game. Chelsea Dewey of Missouri Western rounds out the first team leading the league in assist to turnover ratio.



Kallie Bildner of Lindenwood was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.



The MIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gets underway tonight with the first four games on the campus sites of the higher seed. Tonight’s winning teams will advance to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City to face the tournament’s top four seeds on March 3-5.



Player of the Year

Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU

Defensive Player of the Year

Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU

Freshman of the Year

Kallie Bildner, F, Fr., LWU

Coach of the Year

Lane Lord, PSU

All-MIAA First Team

Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU**[r3]

Mikaela Burgess, Jr., G, PSU**[r2]

Paige Redmond, So., G, UCM**

Melinda Murillo, Jr., G, UCO

Chelsea Dewey, Sr., G, MWSU

**Unanimous Selection

[r2] Two time repeat First Team Selection

[r3] Three time repeat First Team Selection



All-MIAA Second Team

Megan Rosenbohm, Jr., G, SBU

Deb Holcomb, Sr., G, MSSU

Kathryn Flott, Sr., F, ESU

Tanya Meyer, Jr., F, NWMSU

Alyxis Bowens, Sr., F, WU



All-MIAA Third Team

Hadyn Herlocker, Sr., G, PSU

Michaela Barry, Jr., G, UNK

Addie Lackey, Jr., G, ESU

Rylie Torrey, So, G, NSU

Jesheon Cooper, Jr., C, UCO

All-MIAA Defensive Team

Kelly Moten, Sr., G, ESU

Paige Lungwitz, Sr., G, PSU

Kayonna Lee, Jr., F, UCM

Sefulu Faavae, Sr., F, MWSU

Jesheon Cooper, Jr., C, UCO