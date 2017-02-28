ESU’s Moten Earns Player of the Year as All-MIAA Womens Team Announced

Emporia State’s Kelly Moten has been named both the MIAA Player of the Year and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year as she earned first team honors for the third time. Pittsburg State’s Lane Lord was named the MIAA Coach of the Year after leading his team to their first MIAA regular season title since 1996.
Moten is second in the league in scoring averaging 18.6 points, second in assists with 4.6 per game and third in the league in steals at 2.1 per contest. Joining Moten on the first team for the second straight season is Pittsburg State’s Mikaela Burgess who is third in the league in scoring with 17.5 points per game.
Paige Redmond of Central Missouri was also a unanimous first team selection along with Moten and Burgess and she averages 15.7 points per contest. Melinda Murillo of Central Oklahoma earned first team honors averaging 14.4 points per game. Chelsea Dewey of Missouri Western rounds out the first team leading the league in assist to turnover ratio.
Kallie Bildner of Lindenwood was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
The MIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gets underway tonight with the first four games on the campus sites of the higher seed. Tonight’s winning teams will advance to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City to face the tournament’s top four seeds on March 3-5.
Player of the Year
Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU
Defensive Player of the Year
Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU
Freshman of the Year
Kallie Bildner, F, Fr., LWU
Coach of the Year
Lane Lord, PSU
All-MIAA First Team
Kelly Moten, G, Sr., ESU**[r3]
Mikaela Burgess, Jr., G, PSU**[r2]
Paige Redmond, So., G, UCM**
Melinda Murillo, Jr., G, UCO
Chelsea Dewey, Sr., G, MWSU
**Unanimous Selection
[r2] Two time repeat First Team Selection
[r3] Three time repeat First Team Selection
All-MIAA Second Team
Megan Rosenbohm, Jr., G, SBU
Deb Holcomb, Sr., G, MSSU
Kathryn Flott, Sr., F, ESU
Tanya Meyer, Jr., F, NWMSU
Alyxis Bowens, Sr., F, WU
All-MIAA Third Team
Hadyn Herlocker, Sr., G, PSU
Michaela Barry, Jr., G, UNK
Addie Lackey, Jr., G, ESU
Rylie Torrey, So, G, NSU
Jesheon Cooper, Jr., C, UCO
All-MIAA Defensive Team
Kelly Moten, Sr., G, ESU
Paige Lungwitz, Sr., G, PSU
Kayonna Lee, Jr., F, UCM
Sefulu Faavae, Sr., F, MWSU
Jesheon Cooper, Jr., C, UCO
All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Kayonna Lee, UCM
Megan Skaggs, UCM
Marley Anderson, UCO
Olivia Mason, UCO
Carly Heim, FHSU
Jill Faxon, FHSU
Nikola Kacperska, FHSU
Tatyana Legette, FHSU
Hunter Yoakum, LU
Kallie Bildner, LWU
Desirea Burge, MSSU
Dwanisha Tate, MWSU
Sefulu Faavae, MWSU
Cailyn Long, NSU
Jasmin Howe, NWMSU
Madison Northcutt, PSU
Shelby Lopez, PSU
Paige Lungwitz, PSU
Caylee Richardson, SBU
Erika Lane, WU