Ethanol Waiver Pleases Attorneys General

President Joe Biden made the Kansas Attorney General happy with an announcement on energy policy.
About a week ago, Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller asked the EPA to allow the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol – known as E15 – this summer to ease prices at the pump.
Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of E15 that is usually prohibited between June 1st and September 15th because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.
Administration officials said the action will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon based on current prices.
However, only 2,300 gas stations out of the nation’s more than 100,000 carry E15.
Administration officials said the EPA has determined that allowing more E15 gasoline sales for the summer is not likely to have a significant air quality impact.