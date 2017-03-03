Ethics Training Part of Every Course at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

In a time when ethics are questioned at every level, it’s important to note that law enforcement officers in Kansas are given training in ethical behavior from the beginning.

At the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Reno County, an ethics course is part of the basic training curriculum for newly hired law enforcement officers.

“The first week they are here they have a three hour block,” said KLETC Instructor of Police Scot Brownrigg. “Then toward the end of the academy, they will have another four hour session.”

However, ethics at KLETC isn’t just a single course.

“It’s a topic that’s talked about across the curriculum,” said Brownrigg. “It’s so important to law enforcement, and so important to maintain that public trust. It’s really infused in a lot of different classes.”

It doesn’t matter if it’s a one person department or one with dozens of officers on a single shift, ethical judgment is something that must be behind the badge to maintain law and order.

“Ethics is something that’s so important for every single police officer,” said Brownrigg. “It really has nothing to do with the specific jurisdiction they are in. Here at the academy, we teach that integrity is the basis for community trust. If there are police officers out there that are ethical folks and interact with the members of their communities and their counties and their cities in an ethical manner, it’s going to benefit everybody so much more.”

Every KLETC graduate receives a laminated card to carry with them that emphasizes integrity in their future endeavors.