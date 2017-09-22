WIBW News Now!

Eudora daycare worker ordered to stand trial for murder

by on September 22, 2017 at 7:45 AM (35 mins ago)

A judge has ordered a Eudora home daycare worker to stand trial for murder in the death of a 9-month-old baby.

After a preliminary hearing Thursday, Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny ruled 43-year-old Carrody Buchhorn should be tried in death of Oliver Ortiz.

The child died in September 2016 at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports medical examiner Erik Mitchell ruled Oliver’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Mitchell testified Thursday that he couldn’t create a scenario to explain the boy’s death as an accident.

The trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 12.

The license for the daycare was put on emergency suspension after the toddler died and the state later ordered the business closed.

