Eudora man found guilty of fatally shooting another man at bar

by on August 2, 2018 at 11:08 AM (2 hours ago)

A Eudora man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man at a bar.

A Douglas County jury on Wednesday found 37-year-old Danny Queen guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2017 death of Bo Hopson outside the D-Dubs Bar and Grill in Eudora.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Queen was intoxicated and had been thrown out of the bar that night.  Hopson reportedly asked Queen if he needed someone to drive or walk him home but Queen responded by shooting him at close range.  He also tried to shoot two other men but the gun jammed.

Queen said he had been roughed up by other patrons inside the bar and fired the shots because he was afraid he would be attacked again.  He will be sentenced on October 9th.

