Even if you missed the deadline, it’s still a good idea to file your taxes

The Internal Revenue Service is still encouraging those who have not filed tax returns to do so, even though the deadline was April 18th.

“If you didn’t file your tax return and you should have, and you’re due a refund, there’s no problem,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “Any penalties or interest only apply to people who didn’t file their return on time and owe more money.”

However, if you do owe more, it was still due on the 18th, even if you requested an extension to file.

“The biggest penalty is the failure to file penalty,” said Devine. “That’s ten times larger than the failure to pay penalty. If you owe more money to the Federal government and you didn’t file your taxes, file as soon as you can. Pay what you owe to knock down the penalties and interest and give the IRS a chance to work out a way that you can pay those taxes so that you can quit worrying about it.”

One of the best ways to avoid paying next year is to adjust your withholding so that an appropriate amount is taken out of your check each pay period.

“That’s very simple to do,” said Devine. “Just fill out a new form W-4. You can go to irs.gov and use the online withholding calculator to figure out what you should have withheld. Then, tell your employer that you want to have more withheld from your paycheck, so you either don’t have to pay, or get a bigger refund.”

Also, if you have had a change in family size due to marriage or the birth or adoption of a child, you need to check your withholding as your tax liability may be less in the coming years. If you have questions about your taxes, log on to irs.gov or call them at 800-829-1040.