Event Champions Crowned Climaxing Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series

Organizers have proclaimed the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series an “overwhelming success.”

The Linn County Fair & Rodeo, Mound City; the Inter-State Fair & Rodeo, Coffeyville; and the Eureka Pro Rodeo Association, Eureka, again joined together for the series, said John Teagarden, La Cygne, who was instrumental in organizational efforts.

“Goal of the series is a joint effort to raise awareness of the three rodeos among contestants and spectators with the primary purpose of increasing both entries and attendance,” Teagarden said.

These rodeo associations annually produce the three largest professional rodeos in eastern Kansas.

“Collectively, the three rodeo associations produced eight Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned rodeo performances in a nine-day period, August 11-19,” Teagarden related.

Professional rodeo contestants from 11 states competed at all three rodeos to remain eligible for series awards.

“Series winners were determined with completion of the rodeos at Coffeyville and Eureka on August 19,” Teagarden pointed out.

“Located in the southeast quadrant of Kansas, the rodeos are approximately 100 miles from each other in a triangle,” Teagarden noted.

The winning contestants in each rodeo event who competed at the three rodeos received a Maynard trophy buckle. Reserve winners were awarded Moore-Maker engraved knives.

Sponsors of the rodeo series include Cleaver Farm & Home, Chanute: Twin Motors Ford, Iola; and Better Horses Radio.

David Gillespie, Iola, won the commemorative engraved pocket knife in a drawing among rodeo fans that attended at least one rodeo performance in each of the three communities.

“Cooler than normal August weather plus joint promotion efforts boosted attendance at all three rodeos over last year,” Teagarden verified.

Event winners include:

Bareback Riding—Champion: Jared Keylon, two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Uniontown, first at Mound City; fourth at Coffeyville; and fourth at Eureka. Reserve: Anthony Thomas, a native of Australia now living in Palestine, Texas, third at Coffeyville; tied for second at Eureka.

Saddle Bronc Riding—Champion: Kirk Nelson, Branson, Missouri, first at Mound City, and competed at Coffeyville and Eureka. Reserve: Hardy Braden, currently ranked fifth in PRCA world standings from Welch, Oklahoma, first at Coffeyville, 82 points; first at Eureka, 87 points.

Bull Riding—Champion: Brett Custer, Elk City, Oklahoma, second at Coffeyville. Reserve: Cody Ballard, native of Australia now living in Goodwell, Oklahoma, third at Coffeyville.

Steer Wrestling—Champion: Jake Johnson, Mound City, second at Mound City; tied for seventh at Eureka. Reserve: Jeff Miller, Blue Mound, first at Mound City.

Tie-Down Roping—Champion: Sam Nave, Stephenville, Texas, third at Mound City; third at Eureka; fourth in first go-round and fourth in second go-round at Coffeyville. Reserve: Jeff Miller, Blue Mound, first at Mound City; fourth in second go-round and fifth in the average at Coffeyville.

Team Roping—Champions: Adam Rose, Willard, Missouri, and J. W. Beck, Moville, Iowa,. first at both Mound City and Coffeyville; third at Eureka. Reserve: Andrew Ward, Edmond, Oklahoma, and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Oklahoma, eighth at Mound City; second in first go-round and second in average at Coffeyville,.

Girls Barrel Race—Champion: Cheyenne Schnelle, Golden City, Missouri, second at Mound City; seventh at Coffeyville; first at Eureka. Reserve: Lacinda Rose, Willard, Missouri, third at Mound City; fourth at Eureka.