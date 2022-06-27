Evergy Customers See Rate Hike or Refund, Depending On Location

The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved an agreement allowing Evergy to recover extraordinary costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm from Kansas Central customers – formerly Westar – and credit Kansas Metro customers – formerly KCP&L – for the sale of excess power back to the Southwest Power Pool during that same time.
The Central and Metro divisions are owned by the same parent company, Evergy, but operate separately.
Under the agreement, the average Evergy Central residential customer’s monthly bill is expected to increase by $2.82 for two years beginning in April 2023.
The average Evergy Metro residential customer will see a $6.60 monthly credit for one year.
Some groups opposed the settlement, claiming it unjustly shifts costs from residential to industrial customers, and fails to reward conservation efforts.
The Commission rejected those arguments.