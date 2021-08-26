Evergy Evens Out Rates

Residential distributed generation, or DG customers served by Evergy Kansas Metro will soon have a new monthly electric rate that does not include a demand charge.
The Kansas Corporation Commission has issued an order that will move DG customers from a three-part rate design to a standard two-part residential rate.
In addition, customers will receive refunds within 60 days for any difference in the amounts paid between the two rates.
Evergy Kansas Metro provides power to customers previously served by Kansas City Power & Light prior to the 2018 merger between KCPL and Westar to form Evergy.
Earlier this year, the same rate design change was approved for customers in Evergy’s Kansas Central region – formerly Westar – after a Kansas Supreme Court opinion called the three-part rate design price discriminatory, and sent the matter back to the KCC for further proceedings.
The new order will make the rate for DG customers consistent across both service areas.