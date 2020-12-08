Evergy Pressed On Green Energy
Advocates are pressing Kansas’ largest electric utility on whether its plan to generate more renewable energy and cut greenhouse gas emissions is aggressive enough.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Evergy faced more than six hours of questions about its plan during a Kansas Corporation Commission hearing last week.
The company plans to submit a revised renewable energy plan in May.
Evergy’s plan calls for $3.5 billion to be spent over the next five years on modernizing the company’s grid in Kansas.
Evergy says its main goal is to cut net fuel and operating costs by 25% and pass the savings to consumers so the state’s electric rates will be more competitive.
The company said it would cut carbon dioxide emissions by 85% by 2030.
The company is getting some pushback from clean energy advocates because President-elect Joe Biden is promising 100% clean energy by 2035.