Evergy Says Two Coal Power Plants Closing
Evergy plans to close two of its coal-fired plants within nine years as part of its efforts to reduce its use of fossil fuels, according to a report filed with regulators.
The utility will close its coal-fired plant near Lawrence by the end of 2023.
The plant is Evergy’s oldest, with its remaining units dating back to 1960.
Evergy also will close Unit 3 of the Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys in 2030, rather than in 2039 as originally planned, The Kansas City Star reported.
The changes were detailed in a resource plan the utility must file with regulators every three years to forecast its use of electricity.
The plan has Evergy reducing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.
The plan does not discuss the cost of the change, or how it might affect customers’ electric bills.
Evergy plans to replace the 1,153 megawatts of power from fossil fuel generation with 3,200 megawatts of wind and solar power by 2030.