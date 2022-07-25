Evergy Subsidiary Fined A Half-Million Dollars

A subsidiary of the state’s largest electric utility will pay $500,000 to the State of Kansas for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Evergy Kansas Central Incorporated agreed to a judgment related to interior and exterior electrical home warranties offered through its affiliation with HomeServe USA from 2014 through 2019.
The investigation into the partnership between the utility and HomeServe was for allegations that Evergy Kansas Central – known as Westar then – sponsored and approved electrical home warranties that failed to provide a benefit to consumers, and made misrepresentations in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Evergy Kansas Central does not admit to the State’s allegations.
Evergy Kansas Central has agreed to pay $480,000 to the State of Kansas, as well as $20,000 to reimburse investigative fees.